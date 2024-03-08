Media Ion Cutelaba returns as The Hulk at weigh ins

Old boy wasn’t going to let Ion get close. Ion is known for his agression during weigh ins, and Lins was trying to get ahead of it. He shook, for sure. I fear that Ion has acute poisoning from all that green paint, though, and it may counteract any advatages he gained from the face off.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Old boy wasn’t going to let Ion get close. Ion is known for his agression during weigh ins, and Lins was trying to get ahead of it. He shook, for sure. I fear that Ion has acute poisoning from all that green paint, though, and it may counteract any advatages he gained from the face off.
Click to expand...

 
He's such a meathead. One of my favorite moments ever in the last 10 years in UFC is when Cutelaba was behaving disgusting and vile too Glover, who is an absolute gentleman and first class human being. Wouldn't shake his hand, and was mean mugging all week and vile...........

...... Then the fight starts and Glover beats the absolute snot out of him hahaha I loved it, severe ass whooping, Cutelaba got manhandled and was helpless. Of course Glover being the person that he is didn't over-celebrate and offered a hand shake but he still got ignored and Cutelaba was fuming LOL. What a meathead. Glover bless
 
81qiJh7fZgL._SL1500_.jpg
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
He's such a meathead. One of my favorite moments ever in the last 10 years in UFC is when Cutelaba was behaving disgusting and vile too Glover, who is an absolute gentleman and first class human being. Wouldn't shake his hand, and was mean mugging all week and vile...........

...... Then the fight starts and Glover beats the absolute snot out of him hahaha I loved it, severe ass whooping, Cutelaba got manhandled and was helpless. Of course Glover being the person that he is didn't over-celebrate and offered a hand shake but he still got ignored and Cutelaba was fuming LOL. What a meathead. Glover bless
Click to expand...
Glover did give us a bit of a scare getting rocked first. Although he did that in a lot of his fights.
 
I wonder if he went all in and painted every inch of himself green. Or did he chince out and just do the exposed parts.
 
Hope he gets KO'd again. One of the biggest assholes in the sport.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,347
Messages
55,208,002
Members
174,685
Latest member
mour13675

Share this page

Back
Top