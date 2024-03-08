He's such a meathead. One of my favorite moments ever in the last 10 years in UFC is when Cutelaba was behaving disgusting and vile too Glover, who is an absolute gentleman and first class human being. Wouldn't shake his hand, and was mean mugging all week and vile...........



...... Then the fight starts and Glover beats the absolute snot out of him hahaha I loved it, severe ass whooping, Cutelaba got manhandled and was helpless. Of course Glover being the person that he is didn't over-celebrate and offered a hand shake but he still got ignored and Cutelaba was fuming LOL. What a meathead. Glover bless