Media Ion Cuțelaba Submits Ibo Aslan GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,968
Reaction score
50,433
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Why they keep placing him in prelims. He is fun and solid fighter, not top tier but solid. If black beast was always main event with his skillset, why cant Ion.
 
Aslan though that wild hooks would be enough to rise to the top but seems that you need to have at least some yellow belt sub defense knowledge.
 
Cutelaba's always in good fights and is 31 so is probably just hitting his prime at LHW. He's one of the best wrestlers in a division that badly lacks them. Would like to see him get a fight with a fringe top 10 guy like Walker, Smith or Reyes to see if he can get back into the top 15.
 
Aslan though that wild hooks would be enough to rise to the top but seems that you need to have at least some yellow belt sub defense knowledge.

I cannot remember when was the last time I saw so much fear in someoney eyes once he was put ok his back. I had UFC 1-3 flashbacks.
 
