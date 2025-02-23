Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
Cutelaba's always in good fights and is 31 so is probably just hitting his prime at LHW. He's one of the best wrestlers in a division that badly lacks them. Would like to see him get a fight with a fringe top 10 guy like Walker, Smith or Reyes to see if he can get back into the top 15.