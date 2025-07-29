MrShady
Say what you will about Breaking Points and Krystal or Saagar but it's refreshing to see these kind of interviews where the Senators are actually being grilled for once despite coming on a show where they would think its friendly grounds. Nah, fuck that. Ask the hard hitting questions and hold these slimy slotkin types to the fire.
Share other examples of interviews when a politician goes on the "same side" podcasts or interview but isn't being tossed easy questions. It could be a dem friendly interviewer grilling a dem Senator/politician or a repub friendly interviewer grilling a repub senator/politician.
