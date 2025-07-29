  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion Interviews where Senators/Politicians are in the hot seat

MrShady

MrShady

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 8, 2015
Messages
2,677
Reaction score
6,799
Say what you will about Breaking Points and Krystal or Saagar but it's refreshing to see these kind of interviews where the Senators are actually being grilled for once despite coming on a show where they would think its friendly grounds. Nah, fuck that. Ask the hard hitting questions and hold these slimy slotkin types to the fire.



Share other examples of interviews when a politician goes on the "same side" podcasts or interview but isn't being tossed easy questions. It could be a dem friendly interviewer grilling a dem Senator/politician or a repub friendly interviewer grilling a repub senator/politician.
 
TheMoa said:
Im just watching this... "Why did you even think to come here?"
Click to expand...

It gets better and better. Krystal is not giving any fucks and is being as real as you can get when you're dealing with these slime politicians
 
MrShady said:
It gets better and better. Krystal is not giving any fucks and is being as real as you can get when you're dealing with these slime politicians
Click to expand...
this woman wont be in public light until the next election. Krystal went raw, AIPAC, genocide, weapons sales, double standards lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion The Trump-onslaught: Dems are losing the online information battle to Trump and Musk
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
5K
Fanu
Fanu

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,796
Messages
57,625,781
Members
175,778
Latest member
Rodrigues84mma

Share this page

Back
Top