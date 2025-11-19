Interview experiences/ advice

You guys have any advice for interviews? Any experiences you feel like sharing? I don’t have much so I’m always curious to hear others experiences.

I recently applied for a big promotion at my work. It’s an assistant manager position overseeing about 40 employees and answering to the board of directors. The current manager is older and they are creating an assistant manager position primarily for transition purposes when they retire. But also there is plenty of work on the table to justify the position

I have no idea how many people from outside the company applied or what their credentials are. But from within the company, I’m 1 of 4 to apply. Of the 4 of us, I am the only one who is not currently in a supervisory role. I’m not asked to lead others and I do not have experience like they do meeting with management and board members and coordinating work across departments etc…That’s going to be a huge disadvantage for me, to the point I’d be shocked if I got the job.

However, when it comes to certification and education that is “highly desired” per the application, I am the only one who checks all the boxes. I dance circles around the other 3 when it comes to degrees, certs, licenses etc…. My hope is that they see how driven I am and that I have the aptitude to learn and thus maybe if I blow them away in the interview, it might be worth investing in me despite the steep learning curve.
 
There's a fine line between confident and cocky/delusional. I've seen kids fresh out of school acting like they're the shit, but I know for a fact, they won't know shit and will screw up repeatedly and be unable to contribute signficantly from the start.

They say don't bring notes, memorize shit, but you bring your notes and hit all your outline points. That'll show you are prepared and would be prepared when doing the job.
 
This will largely depend on the attitude of the interviewer, but the bold doesn't do shit for me as an interviewer. My #1 pet peeve in an interview is a 30+ year old talking about their college credentials from 10 years ago as their biggest selling point. If that's more important than what they did the last 10 years, they fucked up. Without more details it is hard to say what strategy that you should have, but it seems you are lacking a bit of confidence going into this. Do you have any volunteer experience where you sit on boards? I'd highly recommend that if sitting in front of a board intimidates you.
 
Oh and another thing I've been playing around with with clients is to use ai to get to ask you some questions, ask it to be critical and really prove you on your answers to help you flesh out what you want to say.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Figure out what you want them to know before you go in and find a way of working it into the answers.

Google the star technique and use it to help you provide examples of your achievements and the way that you work to make sure your answers have sufficient depth.
Click to expand...
thanks. Ive actually done a good bit of studying for interviews recently. I am actively thinking about the STAR technique and how to incorporate what I want to say into the potential questions. I think my biggest concern is showing lack of confidence due to lack of experience.
 
Just think about the areas you think you might be lacking on and think of some transferrable skills or other experiences you can use. Depends on what system they're using to score but if they're using a points based system then sometimes if you say "I haven't done this but I've read up on it and I have done that which I think is similar so I'm confident I could do it no problem" can get some points on the board rather than just saying you've never done it.
 
It largely depends on who is interviewing it, but I ton of it is gut feeling for me. I do at least a 2 interview process (normally 3). Both of my last hires did not have any experience in the industry. One came from teaching and other from logistics. Neither have any relevance to my industry.
 
most important thing, if they ask you , what are you biggest weaknesses, tell them to ask your wife/gf about that.
 
I used to be really awful at interviews, but having gone through a hundred of them, I am better now but no means am I excellent at it. It's all about highlighting what you have done for recent employers, and translating that to what you can do for the position your going for, emphasizing the skills you have for the role.

I work in tech and want to transition to a less technical or coding based job to a more supervisory or partner engagement type of role. Good thing I have experience in the admin side aside from the technical stuff.

I used to tend to be very tense in my interviews. I noticed interviewers would be more receptive if I were just having a casual conversation and not overexplaining things.
 
