Interview experiences/ advice

You guys have any advice for interviews? Any experiences you feel like sharing? I don’t have much so I’m always curious to hear others experiences.



I recently applied for a big promotion at my work. It’s an assistant manager position overseeing about 40 employees and answering to the board of directors. The current manager is older and they are creating an assistant manager position primarily for transition purposes when they retire. But also there is plenty of work on the table to justify the position



I have no idea how many people from outside the company applied or what their credentials are. But from within the company, I’m 1 of 4 to apply. Of the 4 of us, I am the only one who is not currently in a supervisory role. I’m not asked to lead others and I do not have experience like they do meeting with management and board members and coordinating work across departments etc…That’s going to be a huge disadvantage for me, to the point I’d be shocked if I got the job.



However, when it comes to certification and education that is “highly desired” per the application, I am the only one who checks all the boxes. I dance circles around the other 3 when it comes to degrees, certs, licenses etc…. My hope is that they see how driven I am and that I have the aptitude to learn and thus maybe if I blow them away in the interview, it might be worth investing in me despite the steep learning curve.