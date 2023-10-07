Both legendary classic sci-fi movies imo. Love them both.Interstellar - (plot summary):Murphy's law suggests that "whatever can go wrong, will go wrong." This movie plays with the idea of space exploration, time, and gravity, as Earth and the human race is on the verge of extinction.N.A.S.A.'s last hope looks to Coop, Brand, Romilly, and TARS under the direction of Professor Brand to search for answers in the deepest corners of space while dealing with Murphy's Law.Coop leaves behind his family in search of new horizons as Writer, Producer, and Director Christopher Nolan explores the eternal bonds of love between a father and his daughter.The Matrix - (plot summary):Hooked into the Matrix without even knowing it, an elaborate, omnipresent computer system designed to manipulate free will, reclusive hacker Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, is about to have an eye-opening revelation.And haunted by burning, unspoken questions, Neo crosses paths with leather-clad cyber-rebel Trinity and inspirational leader Morpheus, who claim to hold the answers to the reality of his imprisoned existence.Little by little, as Neo tumbles down the rabbit hole, the shocking truth about an artificial dreamland unfolds, catching the attention of the Agents: sentient programs guarding all the doors.But with people so hopelessly dependent on the system, what will it take to unplug and escape the Matrix?