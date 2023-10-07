Movies Interstellar vs. The Matrix - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Both legendary classic sci-fi movies imo. Love them both.



Interstellar - (plot summary):

Murphy's law suggests that "whatever can go wrong, will go wrong." This movie plays with the idea of space exploration, time, and gravity, as Earth and the human race is on the verge of extinction.

N.A.S.A.'s last hope looks to Coop, Brand, Romilly, and TARS under the direction of Professor Brand to search for answers in the deepest corners of space while dealing with Murphy's Law.

Coop leaves behind his family in search of new horizons as Writer, Producer, and Director Christopher Nolan explores the eternal bonds of love between a father and his daughter.


The Matrix - (plot summary):

Hooked into the Matrix without even knowing it, an elaborate, omnipresent computer system designed to manipulate free will, reclusive hacker Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, is about to have an eye-opening revelation.

And haunted by burning, unspoken questions, Neo crosses paths with leather-clad cyber-rebel Trinity and inspirational leader Morpheus, who claim to hold the answers to the reality of his imprisoned existence.

Little by little, as Neo tumbles down the rabbit hole, the shocking truth about an artificial dreamland unfolds, catching the attention of the Agents: sentient programs guarding all the doors.

But with people so hopelessly dependent on the system, what will it take to unplug and escape the Matrix?



MV5BZjdkOTU3MDktN2IxOS00OGEyLWFmMjktY2FiMmZkNWIyODZiXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTMxODk2OTU@._V1_.jpg

il_fullxfull.1531064260_jltb.jpg
 
2 WAY different films. I went with The Matrix as it's style and plot were so groundbreaking. Some of the best action scenes of all time. What a concept, and it was executed to perfection. Sent many of us to the internet for theories and explanations.
Interstellar was an amazing film, really top 10 Sci Fi. Against many other films it wins.
 
I know we're going into sequels but the fight of the machines is one of the best fight scenes I've seen. Fuck those movies were mint.
 
The Matrix, and it's not even close.

Interstellar was humming along nicely.......then that stupid shit with the black hole and bookshelf happens. Turning the movie from a solid 8.5, to a 6 at best. I'm shocked at how many people think this movie is "amazing".
 
interstellar didn't do it for me at all, I don't remember why, I think it felt like art, that I don't get. Voted matrix.
 
Brandon Wilson said:
The Matrix, and it's not even close.

Interstellar was humming along nicely.......then that stupid shit with the black hole and bookshelf happens. Turning the movie from a solid 8.5, to a 6 at best. I'm shocked at how many people think this movie is "amazing".
For me it was coming off of Matthew's stellar"haha" Oscar performance and I think True Detective...I was just all about him.

But still Matrix hands down. Potentially on its day best trilogy and I'm a LOTR nerd.
 
fingercuffs said:
For me it was coming off of Matthew's stellar"haha" Oscar performance and I think True Detective...I was just all about him.

But still Matrix hands down. Potentially on its day best trilogy and I'm a LOTR nerd.
Have to agree....and yes Matt was fucking incredible in True Detective.
 
I Am Legion said:
Have to agree....and yes Matt was fucking incredible in True Detective.
That and Dallas Buyers Club was...where the fuck did this guy who I only associated with being a muscly not really Daniel Day Lewis sort of actor come from?

First Oscars was I think 2 weeks after we moved to the US and I was so excited to watch him convinced he was going to win I passed out and husband had to tell me about it in the morning.
 
fingercuffs said:
That and Dallas Buyers Club was...where the fuck did this guy who I only associated with being a muscly not really Daniel Day Lewis sort of actor come from?

First Oscars was I think 2 weeks after we moved to the US and I was so excited to watch him convinced he was going to win I passed out and husband had to tell me about it in the morning.
He has chops besides the looks for sure. Killer Joe, Contact, DBC, Mud, A Time to Kill, Interstellar....but he had to overcome some shitty paycheck projects he was in like Sahara, and all those bad romcoms.
 
I Am Legion said:
He has chops besides the looks for sure. Killer Joe, Contact, DBC, Mud, A Time to Kill, Interstellar....but he had to overcome some shitty paycheck projects he was in like Sahara, and all those bad romcoms.
He was big Matthew in Mud but that had some great legs. I just always pigeon holed him as a rom com guy - and I'm a rom com girl on a Friday afternoon. There are plenty of hot rom com guys, but he turned completely into a holy shit what a brilliant actor.
 
Matrix. Interstellar gets more love than it should but I did find it very entertaining. I also have no desire to ever watch it again.
 
fingercuffs said:
He was big Matthew in Mud but that had some great legs. I just always pigeon holed him as a rom com guy - and I'm a rom com girl on a Friday afternoon. There are plenty of hot rom com guys, but he turned completely into a holy shit what a brilliant actor.
Yes, and I am not gong to say I havent enjoyed a few....A guilty pleasure is:
R.7a7ca3b13dd2f6496d34fc0f33fd16f6
 
I voted for Interstellar, which I have never seen, because the Matrix is overrated trash. Come at me, bros.
 
