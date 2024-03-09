Movies Interstellar vs. Dune: Part Two - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Two of the very best sci-fi films.

This is for those who seen both films.


Interstellar - plot summary:

Earth's future has been riddled by disasters, famines, and droughts. There is only one way to ensure mankind's survival: Interstellar travel. A newly discovered wormhole in the far reaches of our solar system allows a team of astronauts to go where no man has gone before, a planet that may have the right environment to sustain human life.

Dune: Part Two - plot summary:

Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.




 
Have only seen Dune 2 once. Like the first one it will take more than one viewing to really get a grip on it.

I still say that interstellar is the best movie ever made that has a space setting.

The space scenew are incredible. The way it brings the theory of relativity to life. That they actually contributed real world to black hole science.

The film is just incredible.
 
Both are nothing but flatulence particles coming from the last fart of 2001: A Space Odyssey!
 
