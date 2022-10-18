  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Interstellar - (Rate It)

What do you rate it at?

It's one of my all-time favorite films. You got to say the imagination of Christopher Nolan and his brother is out of this world, literally. This film really takes a ride you've never seen in film before with existence of black holes and how it affects space and you.

The visuals is this is surreal, it actually makes you believe that it's real. Amazing how film technology has advanced to show you the possibilities. And props to Kip Thorne who gave his advice and knowledge of what a black hole can or cannot do.

It's a mesmerizing film, with excellent acting by the cast. Especially Matthew McConaughey, he's the man. The guy can act. The story is sometimes confusing, but however intriguing from beginning till the end. Watch this film you'll be taken to space and beyond and you will love it.

Masterpiece film imo.

Plot Summary:

In the near future around the American Midwest, Cooper, an ex-science engineer and pilot, is tied to his farming land with his daughter Murph and son Tom. As devastating sandstorms ravage Earth's crops, the people of Earth realize their life here is coming to an end as food begins to run out.

Eventually stumbling upon a N.A.S.A. base near Cooper's home, he is asked to go on a daring mission with a few other scientists into a wormhole because of Cooper's scientific intellect and ability to pilot aircraft unlike the other crew members.

In order to find a new home while Earth decays, Cooper must decide to either stay, or risk never seeing his children again in order to save the human race by finding another habitable planet.

Amazing movie. I was blown away the first time I watched it. The visuals of the blackhole were based on Einstein's equations of relativity and they even developed their own software to simulate them.

The part where they return 23 years later after being on the planet for a few hours is nuts and so awesome. The music is perfect too.
 
Yeah watching 23 years later scene was breathtaking to say the least.
 
8/10
lots to love about it. the ending is rocky considering it was pretty hard sci-fi up to that point.
on rewatches it sits better with me
and the whole Matt drop into the black hole scene is very powerful
 
Would be one of my favorite films ever if they took out the cheesy parts out. It's still great tho n one of the most pleasantly supposed I have been with a movie. When it came out I went in the theater to kill a few hours waiting for the kids n when it ended was one of best films I had seen
 
8.5 to 9 range. I watch it every once and a while. The sort of history channel talking head documentary thing its encompassed in gives is interesting feel with the future dustbowl. Especially when it transitions from that into the space stuff.

I always liked the way it delved into the disturbing nature of aging slower than your kids. You get some intense emotional scenes when Cooper watches his kids sending him messages and they are now the same age as him.

I dont have many issues with it. Maybe could've been cut by a few minutes.
 
It was a great film but I hated the mumbling soundtrack that obscured what the actors were saying half the time. Nolan does it in all his films and it's pointless and pretentious.
 
There have been a few movies where I can not believe they do not get the attention they should. This is at the top of the list. I voted great as I save Masterpiece for movies like Shawshank but this is so close. Well acted, directed, shot, visually pleasing. I think it may have been too complicated for the masses. Black Hole stuff is wickedly fascinating, but the average public is too dumb. Most people can not even tell you how many continents there are, and most Gen Z could not point out Mexico on a Map.
 
close to be a masterpiece.

only thing that pissed me off enough not to give it a 10

Cooper spends the entire movie trying to get back to his daughter … and his daughter spends the entire movie yearning to be reunited with him. He spends two minutes with her … and then then they both agree he should split to go have presumed only-guy-on-the-planet sex with Brand?
 
that movie made no sense first of all it doesn't even mention what time frames they are in and the ending was weird too. maybe i missed something but it was kinda confusing.
 
yup he should've died, but even if I can accept the rescue, I'm supposed to believe that he can fly back out into space alone and find anne Hathaway? No fucking way. That totally felt like some Hollywood bullshit.

Rest of the movie is stellar though
 
My biggest issue with Interstellar is that because it's such a great soundtrack, it gets overused on social media, even to this day. I'm like, "you know Hans got other bangers out there, right?"
 
