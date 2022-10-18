It's one of my all-time favorite films. You got to say the imagination of Christopher Nolan and his brother is out of this world, literally. This film really takes a ride you've never seen in film before with existence of black holes and how it affects space and you.



The visuals is this is surreal, it actually makes you believe that it's real. Amazing how film technology has advanced to show you the possibilities. And props to Kip Thorne who gave his advice and knowledge of what a black hole can or cannot do.



It's a mesmerizing film, with excellent acting by the cast. Especially Matthew McConaughey, he's the man. The guy can act. The story is sometimes confusing, but however intriguing from beginning till the end. Watch this film you'll be taken to space and beyond and you will love it.



Masterpiece film imo.



Plot Summary:



In the near future around the American Midwest, Cooper, an ex-science engineer and pilot, is tied to his farming land with his daughter Murph and son Tom. As devastating sandstorms ravage Earth's crops, the people of Earth realize their life here is coming to an end as food begins to run out.



Eventually stumbling upon a N.A.S.A. base near Cooper's home, he is asked to go on a daring mission with a few other scientists into a wormhole because of Cooper's scientific intellect and ability to pilot aircraft unlike the other crew members.



In order to find a new home while Earth decays, Cooper must decide to either stay, or risk never seeing his children again in order to save the human race by finding another habitable planet.



(Possible Spoilers Below)







