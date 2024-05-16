Interstellar - does the plot make sense?

1) Why is Matthew MacConaughey's only medium to communicate with his daughter these few moments when stuff happened in her room, like the dust, the books and the watch? Is it because he had only a couple of minutes in that weird 4 dimension thing where he landed randomly in the "daughter's room' section? Otherwise he would have come up with better ways to communicate.



2) when he figures it out and transmits the morse code with the solution to the watch, this happens like 30 years before the daughter finds the watch again as an adult. How can the morse code still be embedded in the watch's mechanism 30 years later?



I admittedly suck at understanding these time travel plots, but I am failing to see the overall logic. They didn't pull a Lost, did they?