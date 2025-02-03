  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Internet Rabbit Hole thread

When I have free time, I like to look into things, how humans first discovered how to do things.

At some point it became about exploration, and I found out about alot of cool shit.

So I figured in this thread we could talk about random shit that is interesting that you dont wanna make a whole thread about.

So anyway, exploration right. I was studying the Antarctic, polar exploration.

Apparently someone had found the North Pole already, so there was a race between the Norwegians and the English to find the South Pole first.

The Englishmen didnt know until late in the game that they were up against Raold Amundsen, the Fedor of Polar Exploration

Roald-Amundsen-006.jpg



Anyway the English expedition arrive at the South Pole...only to find out the Norwegians had beaten them there by THREE WEEKS.


That had to kill their spirits because it was extremely hard to get there, and you can see in this picture that these men are in bad shape, and dont even have it in them to smile.


1280px-Scottgroup.jpg



"Every day we have been ready to start for our depot 11 miles away, but outside the door of the tent it remains a scene of whirling drift. I do not think we can hope for any better things now. We shall stick it out to the end, but we are getting weaker, of course, and the end cannot be far. It seems a pity but I do not think I can write more. R. Scott. Last entry. For God's sake look after our people."


All these men died on the way back from the South Pole.

Amundsen of course went on to more glory, but eventually vanished while flying on a rescue mission off the coast of Norway.

This guy's channel popped up on my feed and I just been hooked. It's so satisfying to watch him pop lionfish in the head with his spear gun. I learned a lot as well.

I didn't realize how much a problem lionfish have become in the Americas, Caribbean, South America, and now even the Mediterranean. Unlike in the Indian ocean and southeast asia where they're native to, lionfish in the Americas are able to exploit the defensive behaviors of the smaller fish they prey on and the animals that would be their predators don't see them as prey. It's up to spear fishers to cull their population but it's likely impossible to completely get rid of them.

Fortunately, they're so used to being invincible due to their venomous spines that their only defense is puff up their spines and just sit there to be easy targets. Also they are apparently delicious and you don't have to worry about their venom as long as you remove the spines/cook them. I would love to spearfish some on my own and eat them. I saw another video of Colombians making lionfish ceviche and it looks delicious.

 
pugilistico said:
This guy's channel popped up on my feed and I just been hooked. It's so satisfying to watch him pop lionfish in the head with his spear gun. I learned a lot as well.

I didn't realize how much a problem lionfish have become in the Americas, Caribbean, South America, and now even the Mediterranean. Unlike in the Indian ocean and southeast asia where they're native to, lionfish in the Americas are able to exploit the defensive behaviors of the smaller fish they prey on and the animals that would be their predators don't see them as prey. It's up to spear fishers to cull their population but it's likely impossible to completely get rid of them.

Fortunately, they're so used to being invincible due to their venomous spines that their only defense is puff up their spines and just sit there to be easy targets. Also they are apparently delicious and you don't have to worry about their venom as long as you remove the spines/cook them. I would love to spearfish some on my own and eat them. I saw another video of Colombians making lionfish ceviche and it looks delicious.

I remember seeing these in an aquarium as a kid and being facinated that it was a dangerous venomous fish.
 
Witold Pilecki was a polish intelligence agent who VOLUNTEERED to be captured by the Nazis in WWII and put in a concentration camp, where he fostered rebellion and then ESCAPED Auchwitz before his cover was blown.


BALLS.

HUGE BALLS.


800px-Witold_Pilecki_in_color.jpg



390px-Witold_Pilecki_KL_Auschwitz.jpg
 
When I get in a internet rabbit hole,
it usually involve japanese porn....
 
The last rabbit hole I went down led me here. Suggesting ice age animals, cavemen, and dinosaurs may still exist in remote parts of Canada. <Fedor23>

 
The internet is aiding my rabbit hole cult addiction with books being I've pretty much watched all of the documentaries.

The rabbit hole stems from investigators I look up which lead me to other investigators and former members of the cults.

This rabbit hole has actually ended up with a Sherbro's sister watching cult stuff I've got into.
 
