Internet Rabbit Hole thread

When I have free time, I like to look into things, how humans first discovered how to do things.At some point it became about exploration, and I found out about alot of cool shit.So I figured in this thread we could talk about random shit that is interesting that you dont wanna make a whole thread about.So anyway, exploration right. I was studying the Antarctic, polar exploration.Apparently someone had found the North Pole already, so there was a race between the Norwegians and the English to find the South Pole first.The Englishmen didnt know until late in the game that they were up against Raold Amundsen, the Fedor of Polar ExplorationAnyway the English expedition arrive at the South Pole...only to find out the Norwegians had beaten them there by THREE WEEKS.That had to kill their spirits because it was extremely hard to get there, and you can see in this picture that these men are in bad shape, and dont even have it in them to smile."Every day we have been ready to start for our depotaway, but outside the door of the tent it remains a scene of whirling drift. I do not think we can hope for any better things now. We shall stick it out to the end, but we are getting weaker, of course, and the end cannot be far. It seems a pity but I do not think I can write more. R. Scott. Last entry. For God's sake look after our people."All these men died on the way back from the South Pole.Amundsen of course went on to more glory, but eventually vanished while flying on a rescue mission off the coast of Norway.What YOU got?