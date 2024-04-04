Internet drama over good looking character models

There's controversy going on right now in the videogame sphere, but also oozes over to other media as well.

For many years now, mainly women, have been complaining about gamers "objectifying" girls in videogames. Girls who look hot and have ridiculously sexy proportions. So, they have basically forced game studios to change girl character models to look plain or average, sometimes downright ugly

The problem is that their strength doesn't transfer over to the east. To be more specific, Japan. Japanese game studios still has been cranking out sexy female characters in their games, so people are pissed that they aren't cowtowing to the cries over here in the west

The big bruhaha recently took center stage when Japan released a game called Stellar Blade, who is unapologetic about using a sex symbol as the main character.

joNhrb8.jpeg

rqoOL0e.jpeg


Japan is still cranking out sexy characters in their media

9kRvTa4.jpeg

h41wv3l.jpeg

 
Then don't participate in the discussion. Useless post.
Rather, I don’t care if video game females are sexy or not. And I don’t care that women have pointed out that video game female characters have huge tits. It’s a useless fucking discussion.
 
It's just women running from the fear of being made obsolete, AI is going to ruin lots of women that rely on simply their looks...... Sex workers over time will be replaced by AI virtual reality milking machines.......
 
Oh you don't have to tell me twice bro, I've already gotten into two street fights over this today.
 
I'm not sure which side I'm on. Gonna need ya'll to post more of the Japanese girls so I can decide.
 
Asian artists try to make stuff from their desires. The west's trend is to create stuff that reflects them.
 
If video game designers are being forced to make average or below average looking female characters, then it seems like there is a law that prevents them to exercise creativity in their video game.

Should that be the case, they have to move operation to a different country, make video games the way they want and be safe from lawsuits and then focus on US marketing.
 
Ogata said:
If video game designers are being forced to make average or below average looking female characters, then it seems like there is a law that prevents them to exercise creativity in their video game.

Should that be the case, they have to move operation to a different country, make video games the way they want and be safe from lawsuits and then focus on US marketing.
Wow, how naive you are.
 
This offends me

tekken.png


These manlets are most likely under 200lb they haven't even earned the right to call themselves men. Gtfo my video game
 
