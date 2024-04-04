Internet drama over good looking character models

There's controversy going on right now in the videogame sphere, but also oozes over to other media as well.For many years now, mainly women, have been complaining about gamers "objectifying" girls in videogames. Girls who look hot and have ridiculously sexy proportions. So, they have basically forced game studios to change girl character models to look plain or average, sometimes downright uglyThe problem is that their strength doesn't transfer over to the east. To be more specific, Japan. Japanese game studios still has been cranking out sexy female characters in their games, so people are pissed that they aren't cowtowing to the cries over here in the westThe big bruhaha recently took center stage when Japan released a game called Stellar Blade, who is unapologetic about using a sex symbol as the main character.Japan is still cranking out sexy characters in their media