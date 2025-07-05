International Space Station vs. Great Pyramids of Giza - Which is the more impressive man made construction? (The Finals)

6.jpeg


Pyramids_of_the_Giza_Necropolis.jpg



Please vote, thanks.

The ISS is an absolute feat of engineering with no room for mistakes (given people living SPACE!!!!) but it was done with modern technology.

The Pyramids have stood more than a basic test of time, with unreal engineering and obscene efforts of labour - barely seen in human history. Of which, baffle the leading historians of today.
 
