  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Shoop INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 13 ROUND 2 (FINAL ROUND) VOTING THREAD!!! UFC 318

VOTE FOR YOUR 5 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 5 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

  • 01.

  • 02.

  • 03.

  • 04.

  • 05.

  • 06.

  • 07.

  • 08.

  • 09.

  • 10.

  • 11.

Results are only viewable after voting.
Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
28,757
Reaction score
99,758
****PLEASE GIVE TIME FOR THE IMAGES TO LOAD. SOME OF THE GIFS ARE LARGE AND IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES*****

We are live with the voting for Round 2 of the "International Shoop League Season 13" Shoop Contest. The most prestigious contest on Sherdog. Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!
  • You have 5 votes total
  • Voting will be open for 3 days.
  • You can change your votes if you want.
The International Shoop League V 13 will be a two-round event. Round 1 was for UFC 317 Oliveira vs Topuria on June 28th, 2025. The top 20 Shoopers will advance to the final round, which is for UFC 318 Holloway vs Poirier 3 on July 19th, 2025.

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $120 in prizes

$40 @Wreckless, $35 @anonymousSherbro, $30 @Arqueto, $15 @Reach4theSky




Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "ISL 13 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************

YOU HAVE 5 TOTAL VOTES PLEASE USE THEM ALL!

01.
ufc-318.jpg


02.
bzOOzcp.jpeg


03.
54674160246_019023bcd6_b.jpg


04.
CieJXEE.jpeg


05.
ie91k1x.jpeg


06.
Al5wXUN.gif


07.
ciunN3r.png


08.
aOQPyJk.gif


09.
LiPwflj.gif


10.
FQUTNyxd_o.gif


11.
CDMuD1r.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arqueto
  • Poll Poll
Shoop INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 13 ROUND 1 VOTING THREAD!!! UFC 317
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
lostdog000
lostdog000
Arqueto
Shoop (ISL) International Shoop League Season 13 Sign Up and Trash Talking Thread! UFC 317 and 318!
9 10 11
Replies
203
Views
4K
AleYeah
AleYeah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,513
Messages
57,605,540
Members
175,768
Latest member
zuffazombie

Share this page

Back
Top