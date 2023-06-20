I heard about this yesterday and was thinking about making this thread.



About 2 - 3 weeks ago I saw a Facebook video short of a small monkey being eaten alive by a Komodo dragon. The monkeys was obviously fed to the dragon because the dragon was in a village or house complex and the videographer was sitting on the ground only about 2-3 feet away from the animal. People in the comments section were disgusted and said that the monkey was likely not only fed to the dragon but had its back or limbs broken to make it impossible to escape. People were also wondering how the hell a komodo dragon could catch a monkey.



The monkey was alive and struggling was several minutes as the dragon slowly kept clamping down on it in its mouth.



Then this guy on Facebook who posted a video of feeding a live duck to crocodiles. The duck was obviously thrown in by the croc farm owner and its wings must have been broken to prevent it flying away.



---

Facebook really needs to hire a shit ton more people to police this kind of shit.



All these torture news (mentioned in the O.P.) and live feeding videos I mentioned abive are coming out of South East Asia. There have also been quite a few questionable 'rescue' animal videos from East Asia, where many of commenters were saying the whole thing is staged for clicks/likes/clout.