oski said:



The General Assembly further demanded that Israel return land and other “immovable property”, as well as all assets seized since the occupation began in 1967, and all cultural property and assets taken from Palestinians and Palestinian institutions.



The resolution also demands Israel allow all Palestinians displaced during the occupation to return to their place of origin and make reparation for the damage caused by its occupation.



The resolution stems from the



Click here for the

UN General Assembly demands Israel end ‘unlawful presence’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to adopt a resolution that demands that Israel “brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence” in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.



And if you need an update on which governments are shitholes, they are listed below, marked in either red or yellow:





PREDICTION:

Building on stolen land will continue. And the brutal suffering, let alone the deaths of the children of this region will not stop.



The UN will vote again, this time to take action against the illegal state.



The US will again embarrass themselves in front of the world by using her veto power against any action approved by the rest of the world to end the most brutal, decades long, captivity of a once free and thriving people.



What part of :

“must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts”



Will America pretend to not understand? The ICJ was extremely clear and the world finally voted for sanity. The result was overwhelming. 124 nations in favour, 14 against, and 43 abstentions. The occupation must end within 12 months and reparations are to be made.The General Assembly further demanded that Israel return land and other “immovable property”, as well as all assets seized since the occupation began in 1967, and all cultural property and assets taken from Palestinians and Palestinian institutions.The resolution also demands Israel allow all Palestinians displaced during the occupation to return to their place of origin and make reparation for the damage caused by its occupation.The resolution stems from the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice ICJ ) in July, in which the Court declared that Israel’s continued presence in the Territory “is unlawful”, and that “all States are under an obligation not to recognize” the decades-long occupation.Click here for the full text of the resolution And if you need an update on which governments are shitholes, they are listed below, marked in either red or yellow:PREDICTION:Building on stolen land will continue. And the brutal suffering, let alone the deaths of the children of this region will not stop.The UN will vote again, this time to take action against the illegal state.The US will again embarrass themselves in front of the world by using her veto power against any action approved by the rest of the world to end the most brutal, decades long, captivity of a once free and thriving people.What part of :“must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts”Will America pretend to not understand? Click to expand...

Its news to anyone that Inperialist-backed Nations are going to claim land that's not theirs? 2 World Wars didnt stop that. Its pretty clear Israel wants to establish an Empire in the Middle-East, that's what the "Greater Israel" idea is all about. The US doesn't mind it because of the prediction they will behave in a favorable manner to us once they do. Because that worked out so well with Saudi Arabai and the oil cartels, who now threaten economic stability via oil production and pricing every time they're in their feels.That being said I do agree that the US would be better off backing away from Israel, who become increasingly hostile with every passing minute.