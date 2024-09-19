Law International Law be damned... The World Speaks ... Nothing Will Change

oski
The ICJ was extremely clear and the world finally voted for sanity. The result was overwhelming. 124 nations in favour, 14 against, and 43 abstentions. The occupation must end within 12 months and reparations are to be made.

The General Assembly further demanded that Israel return land and other “immovable property”, as well as all assets seized since the occupation began in 1967, and all cultural property and assets taken from Palestinians and Palestinian institutions.

The resolution also demands Israel allow all Palestinians displaced during the occupation to return to their place of origin and make reparation for the damage caused by its occupation.

The resolution stems from the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July, in which the Court declared that Israel’s continued presence in the Territory “is unlawful”, and that “all States are under an obligation not to recognize” the decades-long occupation.

And if you need an update on which governments are shitholes, they are listed below, marked in either red or yellow:
PREDICTION:
Building on stolen land will continue. And the brutal suffering, let alone the deaths of the children of this region will not stop.

The UN will vote again, this time to take action against the illegal state.

The US will again embarrass themselves in front of the world by using her veto power against any action approved by the rest of the world to end the most brutal, decades long, captivity of a once free and thriving people.

What part of :
“must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts”

Will America pretend to not understand?
 
The powerhouses Palau, Tuvalu, Malawi, Fiji, Micronesia, Nauru, Tonga, Papua New Guinea voted against.
Surely from conviction and not for some laptops and paid university for the president's son at Harvard.
 
Fuck the UN.

We should have kick them out of the US a long time ago and found a better use for the building.

And we should cut back by a large amount on the amount of money we give
 
Sinister said:
Spoken like a true dictator's fan.
It's a shit organization and funding and participation should be controlled by congress. How dies that have anything to do with the bullshit post you made.
 
Its news to anyone that Inperialist-backed Nations are going to claim land that's not theirs? 2 World Wars didnt stop that. Its pretty clear Israel wants to establish an Empire in the Middle-East, that's what the "Greater Israel" idea is all about. The US doesn't mind it because of the prediction they will behave in a favorable manner to us once they do. Because that worked out so well with Saudi Arabai and the oil cartels, who now threaten economic stability via oil production and pricing every time they're in their feels.

That being said I do agree that the US would be better off backing away from Israel, who become increasingly hostile with every passing minute.
 
oldshadow said:
It's a shit organization and funding and participation should be controlled by congress. How dies that have anything to do with the bullshit post you made.
We are literally the anchor for the UN, who has almost entirely done our bidding in its History. The HQ is in New York.

THE organization chartered after WWII in order to prevent further World Wars, and you make a goon post echoing your idol's statements about that it's a sh*t organization that we should abandon lol. This coming from people who claim they back a candidate who is anti-War, who also said he would further Israel's efforts...which is more War.
 
International law doesn't really mean anything. The West can break it at will without consequence. It's just a means for the West to condemn and justify war and sanctions against their enemies
 
Sinister said:
We are literally the anchor for the UN, who has almost entirely done our bidding in its History. The HQ is in New York.

THE organization chartered after WWII in order to prevent further World Wars, and you make a goon post echoing your idol's statements about that it's a sh*t organization that we should abandon lol. This coming from people who claim they back a candidate who is anti-War, who also said he would further Israel's efforts...which is more War.
It hasn't done anything to prevent future world wars. Nuclear proliferation is the reason we haven't had any world wars since WW2
 
Fox by the Sea said:
The powerhouses Palau, Tuvalu, Malawi, Fiji, Micronesia, Nauru, Tonga, Papua New Guinea voted against.
Surely from conviction and not for some laptops and paid university for the president's son at Harvard.
With a few exceptions here and there, it's pretty much,

Against: The US, Israel, a bunch of microstates in the Pacific

Abstention: Western countries

For: Everyone else
 
