Israel Gaza war: ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders They are wanted for alleged war crimes committed in the 7 October attacks and the war which followed.

I wonder if this goes anywhere. I left the title only with Netanyahu cause the Hamas dudes are obviously guilty for the crimes against humanity charge for doing the october 7 attack. It's Netanyahu that's the contentious one.This comes after a very strong worded letter by 12 US congressmen which threatened the ICC leadership if Netanyahu is charged with war crimes. How will America react?"The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has applied for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas's leader in Gaza for war crimes.Karim Khan KC said there were reasonable grounds to believe that both men bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity from at least 7 October 2023.Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh, along with the group's military chief Mohammed Deif are also wanted for arrest.The ICC, based in The Hague, has been investigating Israel's actions in the occupied territories for the past three years - and more recently the actions of Hamas as well.Mr Netanyahu recently called the prospect of senior Israel figures joining the ICC's wanted list "an outrage of historic proportions".Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz - a political rival of Mr Netanyahu - denounced the prosecutor's decision."Drawing parallels between the leaders of a democratic country determined to defend itself from despicable terror to leaders of a blood-thirsty terror organisation is a deep distortion of justice and blatant moral bankruptcy," he posted on X.The timeframe for issuing warrants can vary, with weeks and even months sometimes elapsing between the point at which the ICC prosecutor requests it, and judges grant it."Reminder about the threatening letter sent by the US congressmen.