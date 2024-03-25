Intermittent fasting linked to a higher risk of heart disease death [Study]

Intermittent fasting linked to a higher risk of heart disease death Only eating within an 8-hour window is associated with a significantly higher risk of heart disease-related death compared with eating over 12 to 16 hours

Only eating within an 8-hour window is associated with a significantly higher risk of heart disease-related death compared with eating over 12 to 16 hoursRestricting your eating window to just 8 hours a day, a popular type of intermittent fasting, has been linked to a higher risk of dying from heart disease. But some scientists argue that people with pre-existing health conditions may unknowingly opt for intermittent fasting if their symptoms or treatments affect their appetite and the quality of our diet is probably more important than when we eat.Over an average follow-up period of eight years, the team found that those who ate during an 8-hour daily window didn’t live longer than those with a more traditional eating schedule of 12 to 16 hours, despite intermittent fasting often being lauded for its longevity benefits.