Intermittent fasting linked to a higher risk of heart disease death [Study]

Only eating within an 8-hour window is associated with a significantly higher risk of heart disease-related death compared with eating over 12 to 16 hours

Restricting your eating window to just 8 hours a day, a popular type of intermittent fasting, has been linked to a higher risk of dying from heart disease. But some scientists argue that people with pre-existing health conditions may unknowingly opt for intermittent fasting if their symptoms or treatments affect their appetite and the quality of our diet is probably more important than when we eat.

Over an average follow-up period of eight years, the team found that those who ate during an 8-hour daily window didn’t live longer than those with a more traditional eating schedule of 12 to 16 hours, despite intermittent fasting often being lauded for its longevity benefits.

Intermittent fasting linked to a higher risk of heart disease death

Only eating within an 8-hour window is associated with a significantly higher risk of heart disease-related death compared with eating over 12 to 16 hours
I can see how that could be. That 8 hr window can become strenuous for those who have hypertension/high blood pressure already. Knew a guy who was lean/shredded for his age and he did the bunch of small meals through out day diet. He was 65 absolutely shredded and didn't push hard on the workout. Been years since saw him so no idea if that diet killed him.
 
Its hella late so I won't investigate the study in detail. But the cardio and the other habits that I implement into my lifestyle should ease that...also a lot people "intermittent fast" unintentionally not due to restricting their calories but rather out of convenience so they could binge on some big macs and xtra large cokes in that short window.
 
