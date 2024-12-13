Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

New Naughty Dog IP announced at The Game Awards



Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the newest franchise in development for the PlayStation 5 console from Naughty Dog, the studio behind acclaimed series like The Last of Us and UNCHARTED.

Set thousands of years in the future, Intergalactic puts players into the role of Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.
Done with TLOU, done with Uncharted. Glad to see a completely new direction.

I remain optimistic. We don't much yet but I trust Naughty Dog. I'm actually shocked we saw this before Wolverine or Ghost of Yotei gameplay.
 
I’m ready for it. Was really hoping we were about to get combat but they stopped right before.
 
Looks somewhat interesting. Hopefully they don't try to go much for the Guardians of the Galaxy vibe.
Also can't wait for the butthurt because the player character doesn't look like a stripper.
 
