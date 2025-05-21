Interests/Hobbies you have that you are surprised people around you have ZERO interest in?

1122

1122

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 1, 2015
Messages
1,052
Reaction score
57
I'm into following the financial markets. Futures,Stocks,Crypto etc. No one in my life pay much attention to it, even though it has made me a lot of money (& has lost me money also). People I know are more into watching Netflix shows than paying attention to the financial markets, most people find it boring.

Do you guys have any hobbies like this? Things you are super into but most people around you don't give a damn?
 
I'm just amazed at how many people do not have any hobbies at all.
 
1122 said:
I'm into following the financial markets. Futures,Stocks,Crypto etc. No one in my life pay much attention to it, even though it has made me a lot of money (& has lost me money also). People I know are more into watching Netflix shows than paying attention to the financial markets, most people find it boring.

Do you guys have any hobbies like this? Things you are super into but most people around you don't give a damn?
Click to expand...

Are you the next Gordon Gekko?
 
I never do nothing tbh,
never binge watched a TV show.

I'm either at the boxing gym, the basketball court or drinking somewhere.
thoses are my hobbies.
 
Last edited:
1122 said:
I'm into following the financial markets. Futures,Stocks,Crypto etc. No one in my life pay much attention to it, even though it has made me a lot of money (& has lost me money also). People I know are more into watching Netflix shows than paying attention to the financial markets, most people find it boring.

Do you guys have any hobbies like this? Things you are super into but most people around you don't give a damn?
Click to expand...
Financial markets are boring. I am greatly interested in the ones that make me money though.

Also, fitness, language learning, drawing, and getting my wife to bake more are hobbies of mine.

I don't understand people's obsession with movies and tv shows though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ObsoleteSoul
Do you get angry when people ask to borrow money, even if you have it?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
1K
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,150
Messages
57,323,758
Members
175,643
Latest member
Jeffery09

Share this page

Back
Top