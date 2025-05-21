Interests/Hobbies you have that you are surprised people around you have ZERO interest in?

1122
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 1, 2015
- Messages
- 1,052
- Reaction score
- 57
I'm into following the financial markets. Futures,Stocks,Crypto etc. No one in my life pay much attention to it, even though it has made me a lot of money (& has lost me money also). People I know are more into watching Netflix shows than paying attention to the financial markets, most people find it boring.
Do you guys have any hobbies like this? Things you are super into but most people around you don't give a damn?
Do you guys have any hobbies like this? Things you are super into but most people around you don't give a damn?