Media Interesting UFC themed painting spotted in Makhachkala restaurant

1706894205268.jpeg

"Papakha is a fine dining spot that offers a unique blend of modern and traditional ambiance. The establishment boasts an open kitchen where guests can watch the skilled chefs prepare their meals. The interior design is a beautiful fusion of contemporary and ethnic styles, with a mix of modern and traditional decor.

In addition to the impressive food selection, Papakha also offers an extensive drink menu. Guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails, including the refreshing Mojito or the classic Old Fashioned.
Wine lovers will appreciate the establishment's well-curated wine list, which includes a range of reds, whites, and rosés from different regions."

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be the owner of the place, and the artist Aladdin Garunov donated his work to the restaurant for that reason. Do you like it?
 
This one should be the cover of the menu :)

khabib-nurmagomedov-ufc-229-screengrab.jpg
 
Its a dope painting for sure.
 
This wouldn’t be the first time I would eat a kabob while watching one man mount another.
 
my ocd does not enjoy how the chairs aren’t equally centered below it

<DisgustingHHH>
 
Amazing details, I like it. It really ties the room together dude.
 
But the food was not halal
 
