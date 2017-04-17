Interesting thing happened at work today

So I'm at work and I'm talking to one of my friends/co-workers. I was telling her about how one of the managers (who's a bitch) just got in to work and without saying good morning or anything just started barking out orders and getting angry right from the get go.



Apparently I was dropping constant fuck bombs during my story because there was this "tough" looking biker guy nearby who turns around and tells me with an angry tone



"I don't want to tell you how to do your job, but you are at work and representing your company and I don't think you need to be talking like that!". My friend then says "well I didn't hear anything bad", he then says angrier "He keeps dropping F words during everything he says! I don't think he should be talking like that in front of a child!" Me and her look confused and look around and she says "Where's the child?"



Dude fucking barks at us saying "MY SON RIGHT HERE!" Dude is pointing at this "kid" that's almost as tall as him and actually has some stubble on his face, lol. Kid was probably 16 or 17. I wanted to laugh, but I just said "he's old enough". Kid probably swears way worse than I did. His son told him to stop and was looking embarrassed. Can't blame the poor kid.



After that my friend tells him, "well have a nice day and happy easter!" Dude was pissed. We laughed our asses off after that.