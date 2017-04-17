Interesting thing happened at work today

So I'm at work and I'm talking to one of my friends/co-workers. I was telling her about how one of the managers (who's a bitch) just got in to work and without saying good morning or anything just started barking out orders and getting angry right from the get go.

Apparently I was dropping constant fuck bombs during my story because there was this "tough" looking biker guy nearby who turns around and tells me with an angry tone

"I don't want to tell you how to do your job, but you are at work and representing your company and I don't think you need to be talking like that!". My friend then says "well I didn't hear anything bad", he then says angrier "He keeps dropping F words during everything he says! I don't think he should be talking like that in front of a child!" Me and her look confused and look around and she says "Where's the child?"

Dude fucking barks at us saying "MY SON RIGHT HERE!" Dude is pointing at this "kid" that's almost as tall as him and actually has some stubble on his face, lol. Kid was probably 16 or 17. I wanted to laugh, but I just said "he's old enough". Kid probably swears way worse than I did. His son told him to stop and was looking embarrassed. Can't blame the poor kid.

After that my friend tells him, "well have a nice day and happy easter!" Dude was pissed. We laughed our asses off after that.
 
he wanted your f bomb
 
Kill Yourself said:
He was right, whether a "kid" was there or not. Grow up.
Lol, I didn't even realize how much I was cussing. Guarantee he talks the same way if not worse at school, dad probably talks the same way. Thing is I would have apologized if there was an actual child there, not a 16-17 year old.
 
I didn't know the word "fuck" was so traumatizing. I bet that kid needed therapy afterwards.
 
FightsFTW said:
Lol, I didn't even realize how much I was cussing. Guarantee he talks the same way if not worse at school, dad probably talks the same way. Thing is I would have apologized if there was an actual child there, not a 16-17 year old.
FightsFTW said:
Lol, I didn't even realize how much I was cussing. Guarantee he talks the same way if not worse at school, dad probably talks the same way. Thing is I would have apologized if there was an actual child there, not a 16-17 year old.
You don't get it.
 
FightsFTW said:
Quit bitching about your boss and gossiping when you should be working.
It's tough to be a boss sometimes. You will never find this information out for yourself so just take it from me.
 
That guy is correct. But he wasn't doing you for the sake of his kid or for your sake. He just knew he wanted to talk down to someone and had the right of way to do so. I hate people like that. They're the same people who come up to you and not h about you smoking in public because they think that it being bad for you gives them the right to shame you for it.
 
Freaking ridiculous
Utter nonsense
Can't believe he complained
Kids is one thing but a teenager?
 
Katsumi Yamada said:
Quit bitching about your boss and gossiping when you should be working.
It's tough to be a boss sometimes. You will never find this information out for yourself so just take it from me.
I don't doubt it, but trust me on this one. My boss is a bitch, nothing we do makes her happy. We could do the most perfect job and she'll bitch.

Soda Popinsky said:
That guy is correct. But he wasn't doing you for the sake of his kid or for your sake. He just knew he wanted to talk down to someone and had the right of way to do so. I hate people like that. They're the same people who come up to you and not h about you smoking in public because they think that it being bad for you gives them the right to shame you for it.
I honestly would have apologized if it was an actual kid, or if he said it in a calmer tone. Dude probably was looking to unleash and he tried to get a rise out of me. I didn't bite though, think that pissed him off more, lol. I didn't give a shit and I laughed when he pointed at his teenage son.

Also funny thing is, he was yelling at me for cussing, yet he lit up a cigarette right next to his son a few seconds later, lol.

Yeah I've heard kids in elementary school cuss up a storm. Hell I cussed pretty freely when I was in elementary school. Kids nowadays hear and say way worse everywhere.
 
The guy's argument that you shouldn't swear because his kid with the stubbly beard was there was just dumb. But I do share his distaste for vulgarity in the office. I wouldn't have said anything to you, but I would not have disapproved if someone had. Not a great idea to sound like a low-life if you have any interest in rising up in the ranks.
 
