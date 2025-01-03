Interesting take on why McDonald's(fast food) prices are so high now.

Ghey lion explains his take on why McDonald's prices are too high now. In case nobody wants to watch the video. I included the two main reasons.

Celebrity meals featuring BTS and American rappers. Fast food companies are also spending hundreds of millions on app development.



This site shows you the prices of the Big Mac from your local Mcdonald's. New England area and Arizona seems to have some of the most expensive Big Macs within the country
 
This is why we tip
 
Everything is priced too high now
Chain restaurants aren’t any cheaper either where I am in Canada, they all raised their prices too
I just don’t eat out hardly ever, and I never get food delivered anymore
Even pizza places are crazy expensive and have more fees for delivery etc
The place by me use to have a $6 personal pizza special, After Covid it’s now $11

Fuck em all
 
If you're ever wondering why something is so expensive, the answer is always that people are willing to pay it.

When I was getting my MBA they literally taught me this. You don't charge what a product is worth, you don't even charge an amount that will make you insane profits. You always always always charge what the market will bear.
 
