On Saturday, Islam Makhachev will set the record for the longest streak to begin a career as a betting favorite by any fighter debuting in the last 15 years, tied currently with Curtis Blaydes, whose streak was just broken by being an underdog to Jailton Almeida.Who do you think will finally be the man to be a betting favorite over Islam? Would moving up to fight Leon finally do it? Or will he be the favorite until he rematches someone who beats him?