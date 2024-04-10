Interesting point about Poatan v Hill that I’ve not heard discussed

Hill is a southpaw fighter so it will be his right leg that’s forward, will Poatans calf kicks be as effective?


Adesanya switched it up during their fights and it didn’t really make a difference, he wasn’t comfortable enough fighting on his weaker foot against someone the level of Pereira so had to keep switching back and was always greeted with a heavy low kick when he did


I think Hill is the first out and out Southpaw Pereira has faced in the UFC
 
Perreira's capable of hurting both legs regardless of his opponent's stance. Interested in whether Hill might change his stance from southpaw to orthodox if his lead leg gets chewed up. Or hurry poorly timed takedowns that could lead to Perreira tagging him with knees / uppercuts.
 
Very good point, and true, not something I've ever heard before in this matchup.

I feel like it would go without saying that it's plainly a different situation to attack, but if anyone has the kind of experience to already have a strategy for that, I think it'd be Poatan. I don't know enough about his kickboxing career, but ya gotta figure he's fought a who's who of southies. Anyone know off the top of their head?
 
