Interesting point about Poatan v Hill that I’ve not heard discussed

Hill is a southpaw fighter so it will be his right leg that’s forward, will Poatans calf kicks be as effective?





Adesanya switched it up during their fights and it didn’t really make a difference, he wasn’t comfortable enough fighting on his weaker foot against someone the level of Pereira so had to keep switching back and was always greeted with a heavy low kick when he did





I think Hill is the first out and out Southpaw Pereira has faced in the UFC