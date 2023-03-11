Interesting Mathematical Facts

Bballfan123
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2020
- Messages
- 1,279
- Reaction score
- 1,433
I think it's very interesting when math that seems straightforward is not the case
For instance, if you are traveling to a store and you go 10 mph half the distance and 20 mph the other half the distance, your average speed is NOT 15 mph, as you would expect. Your average speed would be 13 1/3 mph, because you spend more time traveling at the slower speed then you do at the higher speed.
What is your fact
For instance, if you are traveling to a store and you go 10 mph half the distance and 20 mph the other half the distance, your average speed is NOT 15 mph, as you would expect. Your average speed would be 13 1/3 mph, because you spend more time traveling at the slower speed then you do at the higher speed.
What is your fact