Interesting Mathematical Facts

B

Bballfan123

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 16, 2020
Messages
1,279
Reaction score
1,433
I think it's very interesting when math that seems straightforward is not the case

For instance, if you are traveling to a store and you go 10 mph half the distance and 20 mph the other half the distance, your average speed is NOT 15 mph, as you would expect. Your average speed would be 13 1/3 mph, because you spend more time traveling at the slower speed then you do at the higher speed.

What is your fact
 
Bballfan123 said:
I think it's very interesting when math that seems straightforward is not the case

For instance, if you are traveling to a store and you go 10 mph half the distance and 20 mph the other half the distance, your average speed is NOT 15 mph, as you would expect. Your average speed would be 13 1/3 mph, because you spend more time traveling at the slower speed then you do at the higher speed.

What is your fact
Click to expand...

I think that the skill to make quick calculations, approximations and estimates is extremely underrated in life, and very useful in my field. Good shit.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I think that the skill to make quick calculations, approximations and estimates is extremely underrated in life, and very useful in my field. Good shit.
Click to expand...

Word. Basic math in your head is a life saver if if just an estimate. Rule of 72 for compounding interest helps a lot too.
 
Bballfan123 said:
I think it's very interesting when math that seems straightforward is not the case

For instance, if you are traveling to a store and you go 10 mph half the distance and 20 mph the other half the distance, your average speed is NOT 15 mph, as you would expect. Your average speed would be 13 1/3 mph, because you spend more time traveling at the slower speed then you do at the higher speed.
Click to expand...

You need the speed as a function of time, not distance, if you want to find the average speed during the trip. It's a simple conversion. Once you have it you take the integral of the function and divide by the total time.
 
Sweater of AV said:
You need the speed as a function of time, not distance, if you want to find the average speed during the trip. It's a simple conversion. Once you have it you take the integral of the function and divide by the total time.
Click to expand...
Yes
 
fordman7795 said:
Off the top of my head pi is 3.14159265358979323846

I remember it from a 7th grade extra credit question. That was 28 years ago
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, you are wrong. Pi is a irrational number, so it could be written 3.14159265358979323846... , or 3.14159...., or any number of ways. But they way you wrote it, is wrong. Sorry try again
 
Bballfan123 said:
I think it's very interesting when math that seems straightforward is not the case

For instance, if you are traveling to a store and you go 10 mph half the distance and 20 mph the other half the distance, your average speed is NOT 15 mph, as you would expect. Your average speed would be 13 1/3 mph, because you spend more time traveling at the slower speed then you do at the higher speed.

What is your fact
Click to expand...

That's kinematics...

1 + 2 + 3 + ... = -1/12
 
Sweater of AV said:
You need the speed as a function of time, not distance, if you want to find the average speed during the trip. It's a simple conversion. Once you have it you take the integral of the function and divide by the total time.
Click to expand...

He means moving at constant speed.

t1 = d/10; t2 = d/20;

ttot = (2 d + d)/20 = 3 d/20

avg speed = (2 d)/(3 d/20) = 40/3.
 
It's not really a mathmatical fact, more a fact of inaccurate colloquial expressions. Because you weren't only going 10 mph and 20 mph, yet those are the only speeds mentioned. If it was actually mathmatically accurate, you'd include the rates and durations of acceleration and deceleration and even possible times standing still.
 
Iroh said:
It's not really a mathmatical fact, more a fact of inaccurate colloquial expressions. Because you weren't only going 10 mph and 20 mph, yet those are the only speeds mentioned. If it was actually mathmatically accurate, you'd include the rates and durations of accelleration and deceleration and even possible times standing still.
Click to expand...

He means speed is a step function.
 
rj144 said:
He means speed is a step function.
Click to expand...

It can be. It can be a constant. Again, it depends on how it's expressed . That's why the colloquial expression doesn't fit the step function of the given example.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,195
Messages
57,515,249
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top