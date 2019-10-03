"intel's f-----"

8/19/21 edit: intel's market cap dropped 15% since while the soxx index gained 108%

lolz @ the arguments in this thread.


2/15/22 edit: amd is now bigger than intel

1/1/2023 edit: now worth $109B (down from $256B at time of this post)









intel's fucked.

edit: to explain continuity, this is essentially the first post (like 5 pages from now):

rob mafia said:
(placeholder)

re: related posts from hardware thread intermittently over the last ~5 months

might as well have its own thread instead of taking up the other one.

MrW5mUX.gif
Last edited:
rob mafia said:
intel's fucked.
giphy.gif




***2/22/2020 edit of this 10/2/2019 GIF Reaction post***
For the record, the OP above was in response to my own post quoted below from the Gaming Hardware thread, but I'm leaving that one in the original thread because I don't want to take ownership of the OP. That thread got brutally derailed with the neverending Intel-AMD Wars, so I've moved all those posts here (as suggested by the TS). Here was my post that precipitated his OP:
Madmick said:
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) Guts CPU Pricing In First Major Response To AMD (NASDAQ: AMD)

Intel Announces Cascade Lake-X With up to 50% Price Cut, More PCIe (Updated)

MqYtONr.png


giphy.gif


AMD bringing it like Commander Cody:
giphy.gif


Hopefully this translates to Intel's next generation of gaming CPUs.
Ironically, you'll see he immediately posts a JPEG of gaming CPU sales data from a German retailer to substantiate his assertion (from October 2nd of last year before Intel's Q3 and Q4 financial reports were published) when I had literally just posted those myself two weeks earlier. Don't think he kept up with that thread:
Madmick said:
tq1cTil.png


679WFNt.png


bgtuWJT.png



giphy.gif
Anyways, so it began.

pcdC8Br.gif
 
Last edited:
slashing their margins (which was about all they had going for them in the cpu dept) to compete with last year's threadripper? m$'s amd laptop being the higher tier over intel's (ie: amd finally making a move on laptops), and having to compete with epyc... oh, and apple reportedly ditching them in 2020.

meanwhile:

ehjRyTG.png
 
Yes, I was already aware of all this. I've been posting charts. Catch up. In fact, I've posted references to this source (it's a German market). Notice how the R5-3600 and the R7-3700X are the bestsellers? Remember that lesson?

Intel is getting clobbered in CPU gaming sales right now with the R5-3600 outselling their entire lineup in some market around the globe. That doesn't mean "Intel is fucked". Check Jefferz's posts about operating profits in 2018. Intel is much bigger than just gaming CPUs, and the business of this industry is much more complex than can be conveyed from one chart. The meaningfulness of this hardware all evaporates in the next several years. None of this is going to be relevant for much longer, and Intel is in much better shape than AMD has been for nearly a decade.

Measure your rhetoric. Acquire knowledge.
 
lolz @ profits. yes, goliath is getting rekt by david. that's not a measure of how well goliath is doing. it's just a measure of how much they can lose.

Madmick said:
Intel is much bigger than just gaming CPUs
obviously. but i'm:

1. obviously referring to cpus
2. already referenced threadripper, epyc, and laptops. i didn't even mention ryzen until this post because it went without saying.

Madmick said:
Measure your rhetoric
like when you tried to argue over .005" the other month?

madmick logic: posts mindfactory charts showing how fucked intel is right now. argues otherwise because he has to try to disagree with me at all costs.
 
rob mafia said:
intel's fucked.
Lol no. Go look at the second quarter earnings of both companies, they're both public. Intel makes more in a day than AMD does in a quarter. Think about that, Intel makes more in 5 days than AMD does all year. Let me repeat that, 5 days.



rob mafia said:
slashing their margins (which was about all they had going for them in the cpu dept) to compete with last year's threadripper? m$'s amd laptop being the higher tier over intel's (ie: amd finally making a move on laptops), and having to compete with epyc... oh, and apple reportedly ditching them in 2020.

meanwhile:

ehjRyTG.png
LOL you AMD fanboys never fail to entertain. One company in Germany that sells consumer level hardware reports they sell more AMD cpu's than Intel and you declare victory. I hate to tell ya sweatheart, but the stuff we buy is a very, very, very small portion of Intel's portfolio.
I get it, AMD makes a great product. I'm not going to argue that, I use a 3700x. But you fanboys running around and pounding your chests proclaiming that Intel "is fucked" is absolutely hilarious.

BTW, you fanboys are ruining the hobby with your tribalism bullshit.
 
rob mafia said:
lolz @ profits. yes, goliath is getting rekt by david. that's not a measure of how well goliath is doing. it's just a measure of how much they can lose.

obviously. but i'm:

1. obviously referring to cpus
2. already referenced threadripper, epyc, and laptops. i didn't even mention ryzen until this post because it went without saying.

like when you tried to argue over .005" the other month?

madmick logic: posts mindfactory charts showing how fucked intel is right now. argues otherwise because he has to try to disagree with me at all costs.
Jesus. I'm glad you Googled a Reddit chart that trended around two weeks ago (look up: I already posted graphs built from that exact source, bud). Good for you! Nobody is disputing that Intel is going to have a rough time in the gaming CPU sector. At the same time, they still have technical supremacy in gaming performance, at least until the R9-3950X releases, though that likely won't change things, and that's despite that they haven't released a new desktop gaming CPU lineup in nearly a year (itself a refresh!) The 9900K launched in October of 2018. They're on the cusp of their new launch. They've been keeping a tight lid on that, and it might not happen until 2020, but it's coming.

What this really signifies is that they're going to have be more competitive in terms of the profits they reap per unit. They will have to cut prices. Do you even know what the BOMs are for their chips? You realize that Apple could slash the price of their flagship iPhones by something like $300-$400, and still make double the profit of Samsung and their closest rivals on each unit sold, right? They aren't strapped to a pillory in a dungeon. They just aren't sailing clear and calm waters with a margarita in their hand, anymore.

Now, to more humorous matters.
Intel dramatically cuts prices of top-end i9 gaming chips
<23>

Oh, CNET. That's cute.
 
Madmick said:
They will have to cut prices.
do you listen to yourself? 'they're not fucked, they just have to resort to slashing their margins to compete with the smaller company that makes less money than them!'

jefferz said:
ntel makes more in a day than AMD does in a quarter.
not anymore, and that's my point. they're making less than they're used to and cutting prices is going to slash their profits. they have no answer for competition this time. they have much to lose.

re: earnings - their forward p/e is lower, their dividend is in trouble, and they kind of cooked their books last quarter, re: modem $
 
rob mafia said:
do you listen to yourself? 'they're not fucked, they just have to resort to slashing their margins to compete with the smaller company that makes less money than them!'

not anymore, and that's my point. they're making less than they're used to and cutting prices is going to slash their profits. they have no answer for competition this time. they have much to lose.

re: earnings - their forward p/e is lower, their dividend is in trouble, and they kind of cooked their books last quarter, re: modem $
This is like listening to a first grader pontificate about how banks work.
 
just to be clear, you think it's NOT a bad sign (for intel) that intel has to cut their prices?
 
rob mafia said:
not anymore, and that's my point. they're making less than they're used to and cutting prices is going to slash their profits. they have no answer for competition this time. they have much to lose.

re: earnings - their forward p/e is lower, their dividend is in trouble, and they kind of cooked their books last quarter, re: modem $
Intel has maybe 1 quarter where they don't continue that record breaking profit and you fanboys act like it's the end of Intel. They're definitely fucked *rolls eyes*.
Once again, you keep parroting about consumer shit.
Intel cooked the books blah blah blah. Any other bullshit you want to make up?
You asked Madmick if he's even listening, you need to take your own advice.
You're flailing son. Flailing

Personally I'm more worried about AMD's future than Intel's future, as you should be as well. Jim Keller isn't always going to be around to swoop in a save AMD's ass especially now that he's getting Intel money. History has shown that without Jim Keller, AMD can't do shit.
 
Last edited:
rob mafia said:
yeah, epyc vs xeon is consumer. cue eyeroll gifs.
Corporate shit is more complicated than which CPU has best performance for dollar ratio.
Rather than say that Intel is fucked, which is simply untrue, I'd say that AMD un-fucked itself with their new lineup of really good CPU's.
For Intel to be fucked current situation needs to keep on going for several years.
 
ssBaldy said:
Corporate shit is more complicated than which CPU has best performance for dollar ratio.
Rather than say that Intel is fucked, which is simply untrue, I'd say that AMD un-fucked itself with their new lineup of really good CPU's.
For Intel to be fucked current situation needs to keep on going for several years.
...you know that's the forecast, right? intel's supply woes are still ongoing. their 10nm is wayyyyy behind. they're losing market share rapidly. they're reportedly losing apple in 2020. and google is reportedly not too happy with intel's server performance. they have no real answer and they just cut their prices (and therefore, profit margins - which was their lone shining star of this, their margins were insanely good/their products were crazy overpriced).

they're hoping to finally have their 10nm out around the time amd's 5nm is expected to be done.

the reason why they were never written off before was that everyone figured they could just write their r&d dept a blank check and develop something insane to put them ahead. that hasn't happened. and there's no sign of intel even being capable of this now.
 
rob mafia said:
...you know that's the forecast, right? intel's supply woes are still ongoing. their 10nm is wayyyyy behind. they're losing market share rapidly. they're reportedly losing apple in 2020. and google is reportedly not too happy with intel's server performance. they have no real answer and they just cut their prices (and therefore, profit margins - which was their lone shining star of this, their margins were insanely good/their products were crazy overpriced).

they're hoping to finally have their 10nm out around the time amd's 5nm is expected to be done.

the reason why they were never written off before was that everyone figured they could just write their r&d dept a blank check and develop something insane to put them ahead. that hasn't happened. and there's no sign of intel even being capable of this now.
So what you are saying is that today's situation means Intel is potentially fucked. With that I can agree. AMD has problems of its own- they still cannot cover the demand for 3900x and are lagging with 3950x. Also we don't know how much better their next gen would be and how will they be able to cover demand for it. That is a game with variables, not future set in stone.
 
ssBaldy said:
So what you are saying is that today's situation means Intel is potentially fucked. With that I can agree. AMD has problems of its own- they still cannot cover the demand for 3900x and are lagging with 3950x. Also we don't know how much better their next gen would be and how will they be able to cover demand for it. That is a game with variables, not future set in stone.
kind of. i'm saying they're currently fucked and will be fucked for the foreseeable future. at least, as far as the cpu side goes.

edit: company-wide, i suspect their q3 earnings with be mediocre. i suspect their q4 (now) will be bad.
 
Last edited:
rob mafia said:
yeah, epyc vs xeon is consumer. cue eyeroll gifs.
If you had the slightest clue how data centers rolled out upgrades, you wouldn’t be talking like that.

I’m done with your dumb ass. You continually show you have no clue what the fuck you’re talking about.

Quit ruining the god damn hobby. Toxic fuckers.
 
'intel has to cut cpu prices, they're clearly doing great!'

'google unhappy with intel servers, good news for intel!'

'10nm delayed, intel killing it!'

'apple not using intel in next year's product line, bright future for intel's cpus!'

lolz @ calling me toxic for saying intel's fucked when intel is clearly fucked... it's the reason WHY they're cutting prices - they HAVE TO.
 
I don't know a ton about computer hardware but I know this.

I see Intel ads on TV, I don't see AMD ads... I know I go into Best Buy to buy a computer off the shelf there's a 90% chance that it has an Intel processor. IN FACT, you probably have to search around for any AMD processor computers.

Intel is fine. Chances are all our work computers are Intel too.


It's like the firearms market. Big deals made about how Colt is stopping their civilian production of the AR-15. Know why? The amount of civilian market AR-15s they sell PALES in comparison to what they make with their military contract. Intel is the same. That small niche gamer market (in the grand scheme of who uses computers) maybe AMD is 50/50 with them. But the basic consumer is where Intel is making the money and all the corporate types of like HP EliteDesk computers and shit.

Christ, I'm looking at it right now and my damn work computer has that Intel Core i7 vPro sticker on it.
 
actually, the big money is the server market.

Gregolian said:
I see Intel ads on TV, I don't see AMD ads... I know I go into Best Buy to buy a computer off the shelf there's a 90% chance that it has an Intel processor. IN FACT, you probably have to search around for any AMD processor computers.
like, seriously? are you posting from 2018?

ffs, go to bestbuy.com right now. the main page highlights the new microsoft surface laptops...

a+, great example!

also, colt's kinda fucked, too. it's only a matter of time before their mil contracts go bust. their ar15s (and m4s/etc) suck in comparison to others' variants and platforms. honestly, their mil contracts have been the only thing really keeping colt up, so it made sense to stop (poorly) selling overpriced ar15s that are outperformed by a good dozen companies' ar15s. and that's not even comparing to other platforms. they don't want to innovate and want to live off the m16 line and 1911.

and didn't they have to file for bankruptcy a couple years ago?




2021 edit: this post is now hilariously ironic. (colt went through bankruptcy and was then bought by cz this year)
 
Last edited:
