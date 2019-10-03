"intel's f-----"

rob mafia said: lolz @ profits. yes, goliath is getting rekt by david. that's not a measure of how well goliath is doing. it's just a measure of how much they can lose.



obviously. but i'm:



1. obviously referring to cpus

2. already referenced threadripper, epyc, and laptops. i didn't even mention ryzen until this post because it went without saying.



like when you tried to argue over .005" the other month?



madmick logic: posts mindfactory charts showing how fucked intel is right now. argues otherwise because he has to try to disagree with me at all costs. Click to expand...

Jesus. I'm glad you Googled a Reddit chart that trended around two weeks ago (look up: I already posted graphs built from that exact source, bud). Good for you! Nobody is disputing that Intel is going to have a rough time in the gaming CPU sector. At the same time, they still have technicalin gaming performance, at least until the R9-3950X releases, though that likely won't change things, and that's despite that they haven't released a new(itself a refresh!) The 9900K launched in October of 2018. They're on the cusp of their new launch. They've been keeping a tight lid on that, and it might not happen until 2020, but it's coming.What this really signifies is that they're going to have be more competitive in terms of the profits they reap per unit. They will have to cut prices. Do you even know what the BOMs are for their chips? You realize that Apple could slash the price of their flagship iPhones by something like $300-$400, and still make double the profit of Samsung and their closest rivals on each unit sold, right? They aren't strapped to a pillory in a dungeon. They just aren't sailing clear and calm waters with a margarita in their hand, anymore.Now, to more humorous matters.Oh, CNET. That's cute.