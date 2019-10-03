"intel's f-----"

rob mafia
8/19/21 edit: intel's market cap dropped 15% since while the soxx index gained 108%
lolz @ the arguments in this thread.
2/15/22 edit: amd is now bigger than intel
1/1/2023 edit: now worth $109B (down from $256B at time of this post)
intel's fucked.
edit: to explain continuity, this is essentially the first post (like 5 pages from now):
re: related posts from hardware thread intermittently over the last ~5 months
might as well have its own thread instead of taking up the other one.
