Gutter Chris said: Well say the government had some way to track them and sorta know where they are going to land or crash or whatever the correct term is ....would be a lot easier to be on top of it. Do you think the government can disrupt cell reception in an area if they had to ? Click to expand...

Gutter Chris said: Do you think the government could make a person so miserable they would stop telling a story ? Speculate about how the government could be on top of something and keep secrets. Now speculate about aliens being a priority secret. Men in black that kinda thing. Click to expand...

Gutter Chris said: I'm not saying that's what is happening either by the way just that it doesn't take much imagination to come up with a theory as to why that is. Click to expand...

Man if human governments are prescient enough to predict when and where a UFO is going to crash, why can't these aliens coming from light years away be prescient enough to also see it coming and take steps to finally stop crashing?! Lol.Proxima Centauri is the nearest star to the sun, and with our present technology it would take us over 6,000 years to get there. So these guys must have some wickedly advanced tech.You don't need to have cell reception to record a video. Or at least take a picture. If it's over an urban area, what are they going to do? Confiscate 10,000 phones?It's not just even our government though; It's supposedly all across the world. For 8 decades. There hasn't been a Snowden or Manning this entire time?Ehhh...I mean, look, I WANT to believe, and I don't want to be a party pooper (sorry @M3t4tr0n ) but extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence and all that. This guy has to know issuing a complaint with the IG is gonna go nowhere.