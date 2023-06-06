International Intelligence Officer Whistle Blower Discloses US has Retrieved Craft of Non Human Origin

Is this possibly the biggest and most important story in the history of humanity?

https://thedebrief.org/intelligence-officials-say-u-s-has-retrieved-non-human-craft/

"A former intelligence official turned whistleblower has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.

The information, he says, has been illegally withheld from Congress, and he filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, reported here for the first time.

Other intelligence officials, both active and retired, with knowledge of these programs through their work in various agencies, have independently provided similar, corroborating information, both on and off the record.

The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, 36, a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. From late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force."

I know the WR likes whistleblowers and a good CT. Seems this topic is moving away from the realm of CTs. This could the greatest event in known human history.
 
Grusch said the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he said.

  1. How do they manage to handle interstellar travel and then keep on crashing on our planet?
  2. How come nobody else besides for the government, it's allies, and defense contractors ever finds these vehicles? Why can't some regular dude find one and make a YouTube video? Everyone can record videos these days.
 
Well say the government had some way to track them and sorta know where they are going to land or crash or whatever the correct term is ....would be a lot easier to be on top of it. Do you think the government can disrupt cell reception in an area if they had to ? Do you think the government could make a person so miserable they would stop telling a story ? Speculate about how the government could be on top of something and keep secrets. Now speculate about aliens being a priority secret. Men in black that kinda thing.

I'm not saying that's what is happening either by the way just that it doesn't take much imagination to come up with a theory as to why that is.
 
Space Aliens are really just Fallen Angels / Demons.

That’s the big “Secret”.

janqv7aj36uy.jpg

0gy91i7am6c61.png



Sure looks a lot like Yoda from Starwars doesn’t it ?

Eliphas Levi conjuring up the demon "Mephistopheles" 1800’s
fd7981803772bba8f410dd8b6505aa08.jpg


Manuscript from the 1300’s A.D.
yoda-800-f1bc8290016948d6a4a7f4764aa4c41f.jpg
 
I would say that we don't know that some craft haven't crashed traveling through space. Also perhaps we have found ways of downing them. There's lotsa of videos of uaps on youtube. I don't know if crashes are common enough for a youtuber to find on their own and retrieve. Also the government might get there before them and secure it.
 
listening to Ross Coulthart talk about it currently. hes doing an hour or so interview with the guy over the next few days that will be aired

fucked if I know if its real or not. be nice if it is though

 
Man if human governments are prescient enough to predict when and where a UFO is going to crash, why can't these aliens coming from light years away be prescient enough to also see it coming and take steps to finally stop crashing?! Lol.

Proxima Centauri is the nearest star to the sun, and with our present technology it would take us over 6,000 years to get there. So these guys must have some wickedly advanced tech.

You don't need to have cell reception to record a video. Or at least take a picture. If it's over an urban area, what are they going to do? Confiscate 10,000 phones?
It's not just even our government though; It's supposedly all across the world. For 8 decades. There hasn't been a Snowden or Manning this entire time?
Ehhh...

I mean, look, I WANT to believe, and I don't want to be a party pooper (sorry @M3t4tr0n ) but extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence and all that. This guy has to know issuing a complaint with the IG is gonna go nowhere.
 
