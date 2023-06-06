HOLA said: Grusch said the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” he said.



How do they manage to handle interstellar travel and then keep on crashing on our planet? How come nobody else besides for the government, it's allies, and defense contractors ever finds these vehicles? Why can't some regular dude find one and make a YouTube video? Everyone can record videos these days. Click to expand...

Well say the government had some way to track them and sorta know where they are going to land or crash or whatever the correct term is ....would be a lot easier to be on top of it. Do you think the government can disrupt cell reception in an area if they had to ? Do you think the government could make a person so miserable they would stop telling a story ? Speculate about how the government could be on top of something and keep secrets. Now speculate about aliens being a priority secret. Men in black that kinda thing.I'm not saying that's what is happening either by the way just that it doesn't take much imagination to come up with a theory as to why that is.