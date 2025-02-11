  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Instructionals for sick individuals

For my fellow sadist what instructionals have you added to your game to make you a nightmare to roll with. For me…

1. Power ride by Craig Jones

Upper and lower body control from the top using moves like the Dagestani hand cuffs, the claw, the turk, and half Nelson.

2. Cradle of filth by Neil Melanson

Good ol fashioned cradles won’t make you many friends on the mat.

3. Wrist lock the world by Pete the Greek

It was recently on sale it’s a must pick for anyone interested in wrist locks.

4. Head and Arm Ride by Josh Barnett

Kesa Gatame is a popular technique in Judo and Wrestling but you don’t see it much in jiu Jitsu.

5. The Soul Stealer Scarf Hold by Henry Akins

Stealing souls.
 
