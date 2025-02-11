Instructionals for sick individuals

ShotgunSamurai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2021
- Messages
- 100
- Reaction score
- 171
For my fellow sadist what instructionals have you added to your game to make you a nightmare to roll with. For me…
1. Power ride by Craig Jones
Upper and lower body control from the top using moves like the Dagestani hand cuffs, the claw, the turk, and half Nelson.
2. Cradle of filth by Neil Melanson
Good ol fashioned cradles won’t make you many friends on the mat.
3. Wrist lock the world by Pete the Greek
It was recently on sale it’s a must pick for anyone interested in wrist locks.
4. Head and Arm Ride by Josh Barnett
Kesa Gatame is a popular technique in Judo and Wrestling but you don’t see it much in jiu Jitsu.
5. The Soul Stealer Scarf Hold by Henry Akins
Stealing souls.
1. Power ride by Craig Jones
Upper and lower body control from the top using moves like the Dagestani hand cuffs, the claw, the turk, and half Nelson.
2. Cradle of filth by Neil Melanson
Good ol fashioned cradles won’t make you many friends on the mat.
3. Wrist lock the world by Pete the Greek
It was recently on sale it’s a must pick for anyone interested in wrist locks.
4. Head and Arm Ride by Josh Barnett
Kesa Gatame is a popular technique in Judo and Wrestling but you don’t see it much in jiu Jitsu.
5. The Soul Stealer Scarf Hold by Henry Akins
Stealing souls.