Instead of waiting for Conor, Chandler could have fought 4 times

Xoleth

Xoleth

You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
Joined
Feb 18, 2019
Messages
5,592
Reaction score
8,993
Just imagine

Chandler vs RDA
Chandler vs Matt Frevola - just let them bang bro
Chandler vs Grant Dawson
Chandler vs BSD
Chandler vs Drew Dober - two stocky explosive powerful guys with chins waiting to be hit, JBG fight, all violence

Just stay away from guys like Arman or Gamrot.

Probably would have been 2-2 or 3-1, with 3 or 4 FOTN and hopefully 2 POTN

300K from bonuses + getting paid for 4 fights + getting a better contract + maybe even a BMF belt... not much at all, but it is a belt.

Now, he is just that 1-3 fighter who hasn't fought since 2022.

It's 2024 and cocaine and whisky are not known for healing injuries.

tumblr_ogygqiIFbA1qlskhvo1_400.gif

1.gif

7b2f6d8bcc278491f407a5e49c2df3e0d99c1ae1.gifv

michael-chandler.gif
 
Chandler wanted to go out on a bang with a big check

None for those fights have anywhere near the notoriety of the Conor fight

That being said he needs to move on at this point

Dustin rematch makes a lot of sense
 
Wasted some of his good final years chasing a leprechaun.

When they rebook it. It will still have some of its shine, just not as much like this one.

All those resources wasted tho.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Lost out on big money but saved himself from further brain damage.
That's the big difference between Chandler and Strickland
Sean will bleed for you guys
He will get CTE for you guys
He will die so us bastards can be happy
Did I mention that Sean will bleed for us?
 
Xoleth said:
That's the big difference between Chandler and Strickland
Sean will bleed for you guys
He will get CTE for you guys
He will die so us bastards can be happy
Did I mention that Sean will bleed for us?
Sean will also cry for us on podcasts.
 
CieloLuce said:
Wasted some of his good final years chasing a leprechaun.

When they rebook it. It will still have some of its shine, just not as much like this one.

All those resources wasted tho.
Did this one have any shine at all sir?
Not from where I sit brother.
 
Yeah he needs to move on
Conor is too much of a goofy question MARK
 
Xoleth said:
That's the big difference between Chandler and Strickland
Sean will bleed for you guys
He will get CTE for you guys
He will die so us bastards can be happy
Did I mention that Sean will bleed for us?
He will also cry on a podcast for us cause someone brought up his daddy.
 
CieloLuce said:
Honestly...it had a red panty shine. For Chandler, that was good enough.
That's his own fault for trying to grab rainbows when there was cash right in front of him.

A wise person once told me...

"You don't drop what's in your hand for something that MIGHT BE in your pocket"
 
StonedLemur said:
That's his own fault for trying to grab rainbows when there was cash right in front of him.

A wise person once told me...

"You don't drop what's in your hand for something that MIGHT BE in your pocket"
True. The man had lucky charms in his eyes and couldn't see that were other opportunities.
 
