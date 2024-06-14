Instead of waiting for Conor, Chandler could have fought 4 times

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
Just imagine
Chandler vs RDA
Chandler vs Matt Frevola - just let them bang bro
Chandler vs Grant Dawson
Chandler vs BSD
Chandler vs Drew Dober - two stocky explosive powerful guys with chins waiting to be hit, JBG fight, all violence
Just stay away from guys like Arman or Gamrot.
Probably would have been 2-2 or 3-1, with 3 or 4 FOTN and hopefully 2 POTN
300K from bonuses + getting paid for 4 fights + getting a better contract + maybe even a BMF belt... not much at all, but it is a belt.
Now, he is just that 1-3 fighter who hasn't fought since 2022.
It's 2024 and cocaine and whisky are not known for healing injuries.
