Instead of building up bland fighters like Bo, the UFC needs to use fighters like Bo to build up actual international talent.

With this victory, De Ridder is an instant Sherdog legend for disposing of of the most loathed UFC fighters.

More importantly, De Ridder gets the accolades of beating a decorated American wrestler(easily, i might add)…

These are the guys you want to promote Aunt Dana not the wall and stall bs guys that have ruined the sport.
 
Sometimes it pays off like Paddy other times it doesn’t. One thing is certain - he is/was one of several fighters that are blessed with some of the best matchmaking opportunities possible. Their UFC careers are methodically crafted by the matchmakers and Dana.
 
Bo looked shoddy vs Brundage and Craig…
 
