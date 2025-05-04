Instead of building up bland fighters like Bo, the UFC needs to use fighters like Bo to build up actual international talent.

DiazSlap
With this victory, De Ridder is an instant Sherdog legend for disposing of of the most loathed UFC fighters.
More importantly, De Ridder gets the accolades of beating a decorated American wrestler(easily, i might add)…
These are the guys you want to promote Aunt Dana not the wall and stall bs guys that have ruined the sport.
