Inspirational Quotes on Fighting

I was reading about Tatiana Suarez's thoughts after defeat and she gave this quote, which I thought was pretty cool. I can't say I'd ever heard it before.

“‘Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have."

I don't think all fighters, or champs have that same mentality.

What are some of your favourite inspirational quotes on the subject of martial arts, competition, fighting, training, victory, defeat, etc.? I'd love to hear them.

Humility is one of the aspects of fighting I find most interesting. All living things fight. But humility is a most uniquely human aspect of it. Anyone in martials arts knows there can be a Tao to it. Anyone who’s seen someone get beaten bad, or taken that L themselves, knows there’s a wisdom and a safety to it.

https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/T...-to-Weili-Zhang-in-UFC-312-CoHeadliner-196130
 
"There's no such thing as the greatest of all time. It doesn't exist. It's an illusion."

"Even though you're the best, it doesn't mean you're not going to lose. And it doesn't mean nobody's going to beat you."

"The moment I'm most proud of my career is when I got dropped by the headkick of Carlos Condit. I fell down and I was able to stand up."

-Georges St-Pierre
