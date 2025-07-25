"You want a white nation? Build a white town," Eric Orwoll says, in one video posted on social media. "It can be done. We're doing it."​

Over the last year and a half, high up in the hills and woods of the Ozarks, the group has been working hard: levelling the land, laying roads, building cabins.There are wells, a community centre and a school house, where the children do their lessons.The settlement sprawls over 160 acres and it's called. Its founders say it is an "intentional community based around shared ancestry".Around 40 people live here and hundreds more, from all around the world, have paid to be members.RTTL is looking to expand its reach from its base in northern Arkansas to an area near Springfield, Mo., a co-founder of the group said recently.The prospect of a growing “whites-only” community — where members are evaluated based on European ancestry and where Jews are denied membership — is raising concerns among state and local officials and activist groups.Missouri Democrats are pushing back on the effort. Chelsea Rodriguez, communications director for the state Democratic Party, called RTTL a “hate group” and said they won’t be welcome.