  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Inside the White-Only Settlement in Arkansas: The Group Building a 'Fortress for the White Race'

payton

payton

@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
3,271
Reaction score
8,248


"You want a white nation? Build a white town," Eric Orwoll says, in one video posted on social media. "It can be done. We're doing it."​


Over the last year and a half, high up in the hills and woods of the Ozarks, the group has been working hard: levelling the land, laying roads, building cabins.
There are wells, a community centre and a school house, where the children do their lessons.

The settlement sprawls over 160 acres and it's called Return to the Land. Its founders say it is an "intentional community based around shared ancestry".

Around 40 people live here and hundreds more, from all around the world, have paid to be members.

RTTL is looking to expand its reach from its base in northern Arkansas to an area near Springfield, Mo., a co-founder of the group said recently.

The prospect of a growing “whites-only” community — where members are evaluated based on European ancestry and where Jews are denied membership — is raising concerns among state and local officials and activist groups.

Missouri Democrats are pushing back on the effort. Chelsea Rodriguez, communications director for the state Democratic Party, called RTTL a “hate group” and said they won’t be welcome.

news.sky.com

Inside the whites-only settlement in Arkansas: The group building a 'fortress for the white race'

Inside the whites-only settlement in Arkansas: The group building a 'fortress for the white race'
news.sky.com news.sky.com

 
They don't seem to be hurting anyone else? They want to be left alone to live as they choose... then leave them the fuck alone. Would anyone have a problem if there was a black or gay or jewish commune? Does anyone have an issue with the Amish, living the way they want to in their own communities?

Who gives a shit? Fucking Karens.
 
Just another day in 'Murica. I was going to say it's going to be interesting to see the spin that will be put on this, and I'm already not disappointed.
 
Contempt said:
They don't seem to be hurting anyone else? They want to be left alone to live as they choose... then leave them the fuck alone. Would anyone have a problem if there was a black or gay or jewish commune? Does anyone have an issue with the Amish, living the way they want to in their own communities?

Who gives a shit? Fucking Karens.
Click to expand...

"You want a white nation? Build a white town," Eric Orwoll says, in one video posted on social media. "It can be done. We're doing it."​

 
Contempt said:
They don't seem to be hurting anyone else? They want to be left alone to live as they choose... then leave them the fuck alone. Would anyone have a problem if there was a black or gay or jewish commune? Does anyone have an issue with the Amish, living the way they want to in their own communities?

Who gives a shit? Fucking Karens.
Click to expand...

I’m all for putting the racists and homophobes together in one place, so the rest of us can finally be free of their hate and paranoia.
 
Crazy Source said:

"You want a white nation? Build a white town," Eric Orwoll says, in one video posted on social media. "It can be done. We're doing it."​

Click to expand...
So fucking what? Are they hurting anyone else? ...and I'm not talking about hurting your precious little feelings.

As I said, would you have a problem if black or Asian or Muslim, Mexican or Amish people did the same thing? If so, you're a fucking hypocrite.
 
payton said:
I’m all for putting the racists and homophobes together in one place, so the rest of us can finally be free of their hate and paranoia.
Click to expand...
Would you say the same thing when black people or Muslims do it?
 
Contempt said:
So fucking what? Are they hurting anyone else? ...and I'm not talking about hurting your precious little feelings.

As I said, would you have a problem if black or Asian or Muslim, Mexican or Amish people did the same thing? If so, you're a fucking hypocrite.
Click to expand...
Espousing White Nationalism isn't just "wanting to be left alone".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Social The group chats that changed America
Replies
9
Views
332
panamaican
panamaican

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,539
Messages
57,607,311
Members
175,770
Latest member
Justin323032

Share this page

Back
Top