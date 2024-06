Love me some Pixar and I got a great first impression from this teaser, looks like a lotta fun, Anxiety character kinda reminds me of Forky from Toy Story 4 which I enjoyed very much

I think its safe to say I am All In on this one



Speaking of Pixar, I was kinda bummed to hear that their new space adventure film got pushed back a year, the trailers for that one looked great, hopefully they use the extra time to shine and polish it up even more!