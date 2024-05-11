Insane stat shows domination by UFC's Greatest ever star...

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack

Professional Expert
@purple
Joined
Jan 19, 2022
Messages
1,574
Reaction score
6,156
It's Conor, then Brock, then everyone else. What domination. And you can pretty much make this 9 after the Chandler fight. There's a reason Conor is considered the greatest entnertainer in UFC history.

1715439114981.png
 
Didn't know Rashad had 2 over 1m PPV's.

Rampage vs Rashad was one, however what was the 2nd one?
 
Mcgregor vs Khabib - 2.4 million PPV buys
Mcgregor vs Poirier 2 - 1.6 million PPV buys
Mcgregor vs Poirier 3 - 1.8 million PPV buys
Mcgregor vs Diaz 1 - 1.3 million PPV buys
Mcgregor vs Mayweather - 4.4 million PPV buys

Has any fighter in MMA history gotten their ass kicked in front of as many households as Conor Mcgregor
 
And Brock is only lower than Conor because he simply didn't have enough fights in UFC, if Brock had many more fights in UFC then he would be top. I know people can't see past the WWF stuff, but lets be honest Brock made UFC HW division fun and entertaining, his fights were always entertaining and he went for it always and let go.. his fights were never dull. He made UFC HW fun, its so boring without him, the HW belt gets defended like once every 2 years, doesn't matter who has it, Cain, Stipe, Jones, there's just barely ever any HW title fights, always some mysterious reason as to why they are out.

When he was first signed I made a big mockery of it and wanted him to get destroyed, but over the years I have done a 180 and I like Brock now, because when we honestly look back UFC HW was so fun at that time and so many good matchups
 
Black9 said:
Didn't know Rashad had 2 over 1m PPV's.

Rampage vs Rashad was one, however what was the 2nd one?
Click to expand...

Probably the one in which he got flat-lined by Machida. Or UFC 92, at which he won the title. That one also had Rampage vs Wanderlei.
 
Black9 said:
Didn't know Rashad had 2 over 1m PPV's.

Rampage vs Rashad was one, however what was the 2nd one?
Click to expand...
power of deduction would tell me forrest ufc 92 for this graphic.

edit: lol at forrest being monochromatic
 
Black9 said:
Didn't know Rashad had 2 over 1m PPV's.

Rampage vs Rashad was one, however what was the 2nd one?
Click to expand...

io didnt remember either but you can do the math by looking at all the pictures.

it was against forrest grifin
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

The Boomerang
Are you surprised Conor is still the UFC’s biggest star?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
KoreanZawmbie
KoreanZawmbie

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,015
Messages
55,529,929
Members
174,819
Latest member
TeKa

Share this page

Back
Top