Insane stat shows domination by UFC's Greatest ever star...

And Brock is only lower than Conor because he simply didn't have enough fights in UFC, if Brock had many more fights in UFC then he would be top. I know people can't see past the WWF stuff, but lets be honest Brock made UFC HW division fun and entertaining, his fights were always entertaining and he went for it always and let go.. his fights were never dull. He made UFC HW fun, its so boring without him, the HW belt gets defended like once every 2 years, doesn't matter who has it, Cain, Stipe, Jones, there's just barely ever any HW title fights, always some mysterious reason as to why they are out.



When he was first signed I made a big mockery of it and wanted him to get destroyed, but over the years I have done a 180 and I like Brock now, because when we honestly look back UFC HW was so fun at that time and so many good matchups