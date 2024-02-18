Insane camera angle of Costa's spinning hook kick shows Rob was staggered but clearly recovered

Commentary made it seem like Rob was a second from being out. Yoel and Izzy dropped him with bigger shots. This was a BIG shot by Costa his biggest of the fight by far but Rob was still moving his head, even planted his feet for a counter. Then walked back to his stool with 0 stumble or signs showing he was still rocked. This was more like the punch Cannonier rocked him with in round 3. Big shot but he recovered fine.
 
beautiful technic, but Rod is a stud
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Whittaker surviving that, and coming back to easily win the rest of the fight. That was pretty badass.
I wouldn’t describe that as an “easy win”. That was a hard fought win. Costa was not taking it laying down and kept Rob honest
 
ExitLUPin said:


Commentary made it seem like Rob was a second from being out. Yoel and Izzy dropped him with bigger shots. This was a BIG shot by Costa his biggest of the fight by far but Rob was still moving his head, even planted his feet for a counter. Then walked back to his stool with 0 stumble or signs showing he was still rocked. This was more like the punch Cannonier rocked him with in round 3. Big shot but he recovered fine.
That's why I thought the 30-27 scorecard was somewhat justifiable.
 
He practiced that and some other kicks on the video on Chaels YT channel. There were quite a few good moments for the spider kick too, when Rob was leaning foreward, but Costa did not go for that.


Around 6:25
 
Paladin said:
I wouldn’t describe that as an “easy win”. That was a hard fought win. Costa was not taking it laying down and kept Rob honest
Semantics. He literally won every minute of the fight except for the last 10 seconds of round 1. Easily in that sense.
 
