Insane camera angle of Costa's spinning hook kick shows Rob was staggered but clearly recovered

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 29,640
- Reaction score
- 42,867
Commentary made it seem like Rob was a second from being out. Yoel and Izzy dropped him with bigger shots. This was a BIG shot by Costa his biggest of the fight by far but Rob was still moving his head, even planted his feet for a counter. Then walked back to his stool with 0 stumble or signs showing he was still rocked. This was more like the punch Cannonier rocked him with in round 3. Big shot but he recovered fine.