Injury ighl sprain

Hi guys,

Got a bit of an interesting injury. I have sprained the ighl ligament and axillary pouch of my shoulder grade 1-2 the doctor originally said it would be 2-3 weeks but now it’s been about 5 and I’m still in very bad pain. Anyways I’ve gone for a second opinion, but I’m wondering if any of you have a healing timeline, have had a similar injury? Can’t find much info about it online.

I’ve been doing rehab and resting but it’s not improving. The dr and physio say it’s probably just inflammation. I’ve had an mri and im resting accordingly but nothing seems to be helping

Any advice would help.
 
Don't grapple for a month.

Healthy food, cold water, cold water, cold water, swimming, swimming. Swim for 2 hours per day in a pool or in open water, it makes joints bullet proof.

Try to do one hour a day of bulletproof exercises ot joints, here is a link, I recommand the best, Squat University, --> here.

Next month, don't grapple just drills.

And then improvise based on your situation. Don't trust doctors, in 4 weeks you will be fine, you will be this you will be that, they cannot know the extent of your injury neither the extent of your recovery, but you will.

That is what a russian guy friend of mine did. And it worked. He was a sambo practitioner.
 
