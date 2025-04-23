Injury ighl sprain

ltaldoraine
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2025
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 0
Hi guys,
Got a bit of an interesting injury. I have sprained the ighl ligament and axillary pouch of my shoulder grade 1-2 the doctor originally said it would be 2-3 weeks but now it’s been about 5 and I’m still in very bad pain. Anyways I’ve gone for a second opinion, but I’m wondering if any of you have a healing timeline, have had a similar injury? Can’t find much info about it online.
I’ve been doing rehab and resting but it’s not improving. The dr and physio say it’s probably just inflammation. I’ve had an mri and im resting accordingly but nothing seems to be helping
Any advice would help.
Got a bit of an interesting injury. I have sprained the ighl ligament and axillary pouch of my shoulder grade 1-2 the doctor originally said it would be 2-3 weeks but now it’s been about 5 and I’m still in very bad pain. Anyways I’ve gone for a second opinion, but I’m wondering if any of you have a healing timeline, have had a similar injury? Can’t find much info about it online.
I’ve been doing rehab and resting but it’s not improving. The dr and physio say it’s probably just inflammation. I’ve had an mri and im resting accordingly but nothing seems to be helping
Any advice would help.