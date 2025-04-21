Inherited things from your late parents.

How many thousands of photographs have you inherited, going back to your great great grandparents?

My step dad sent me the last of my mum's stuff save a couple of things which are problematic to ship. I've spent the best part of 3 days going through 2.5 boxes which are a good 2.5 x 2.5ft in size. The majority of which are photographs. Most of them are lovely with happy and fond memories but being I don't know anyone from her side of the family anymore there are so many people who I have no idea who they are so I'm absolutely exhausted emotionally.

Did every family take that amount of photos?
 
I don't know... if my parents have any photo's, they never look at them. Probably because photography and processing used to be expensive and we were poor.

I guess I'll find them at some point... not like I have to go far.
 
Yeah same. Just went through this. It can present a problem or two.

Fortunately I confined the photos to one plastic tub.

My sister wanted to sell all the boomer trickets and knick knacks so thank god I have no part in that.
 
Growing up my mum's family were very far from rich, maybe it was cheaper in England in the 40s-70s to get film developed.

Case in point, my mum's dad was in the war, came back, was a mechanic again. Splashed out on a Jaguar. I don't know if they were skint or he realised it was really above their station financially so he sold it. Mum and Grandma somehow behind his back went and bought it back. Years of going to war they felt he deserved it, which he did. I hadn't seen that car until I saw the photos of it the other day, which was so lovely I'll frame them. I wish I'd met him.
 
Its the recipes i wish i had. My mom was a top tier cook

Ive got boxes of old family recipes, but its not the stuff she used to make.

All i know is garlic all the things, all the time. 50/50 butter & EVOO, 50/50 ground beef/pork, gotta put beer in the chili & lambrusco in the spaghetti sauce. She loved parsley too
 
"Mum and Grandma somehow behind his back went and bought it back. Years of going to war they felt he deserved it"

Damn, he definitely got lucky with good women in his life. Definite feel-good story.
 
I don't know if they sold something else or worked double shifts or what but knowing that story and then seeing the photos on Friday brought a few tears. When I get round to it I'll post pics, he looked like Corey Taylor the day he married my Grandma. No mohawk, tattoos etc and in military uniform but he looks quite like Corey.
 
Not too much. Basically just our family trips etc. Some slides as well. Never really look at them.

I have no photos of either of my grandfathers (both died before I was born) and maybe 5-10 photos of my grandmothers who both died decades ago. Couldn't tell you anything about my family history beyond my grandparents who I barely know anything about.
 
I got a ton of pictures from my grandmother who took pics of everything … family events ,snow, exc .. all on those throw away cameras .. I know my mom has a ton of pics as well..

I have my dad and grandfathers watch and a nightstand type thing that was built from one of my great great something’s in 1911
 
I had boxes and boxes of them until a house fire. God damn that fire. No more young gutter and Mrs gutter as high school kids. No more pre married photos of my parents or my grandparents wedding, no more pictures of a young punked out gutter ( hurts cant show these to my son very badly). Grandpa lookin like a mobster. A million Halloween and bad ass album birthday cakes. Multiple life times of memories just up in smoke.

Keep em somewhere safe or create online photo albums or something. Protect them. You don't miss them til they are gone.
 
Yeah, i've got boxes and boxes of photos.

I've cataloged most of mine on Ancestry so my whole family can view them. I have images of all but one of my great grandparents, 10 of my great, great grandparents and 3 of my great, great, great grandparents. Its interesting because the older generations, their pics- you can tell just getting their pic taken was an event for them, a big deal. They were always dressed up, it was never pics of them just sitting around.

Personally, I love my photo collection. I don't know who everyone is but thats part of the pleasure of it sometimes, solving those mysteries.
 
I'd love to solve the mysteries too but there's no one left on my mum's side that I know of to ask. And in terms of getting dressed up for photos my mum and my Grandma were always done up. I don't mean wealthy posh because until my Grandma's second husband who I called my Grandpa because they married before I was born, they didn't have much money at all. But they were very posh. Like even if my mum wasn't going out or expecting anyone to knock at the door she'd still spend 2 hours doing her hair and make up in the morning.

How do you go about Ancestry with thousands of photos? I wish my mum/Grandma had them in some sort of order. I'm finding pics of my Grandma as a baby in with pics of me in my teens.
 
My horrendous ex boyfriend burned my house down so I know those feels, matey. I've taken a few photos of the photos, the ones that really matter that I hadn't seen before. Having gone through arson I'm ridiculously careful with protection in terms of that. I'm sorry you had to go through it too. Seeing my mum's 18th and 21st birthday key the other day I was happy for her but sad that mine burned. I had a gigantic record collection that went up in smoke but the saddest was a flute my Grandma bout me for my 8th birthday which I cherished. Seeing that with the case burned onto it broke my heart.
 
