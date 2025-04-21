Inherited things from your late parents.

fingercuffs
How many thousands of photographs have you inherited, going back to your great great grandparents?
My step dad sent me the last of my mum's stuff save a couple of things which are problematic to ship. I've spent the best part of 3 days going through 2.5 boxes which are a good 2.5 x 2.5ft in size. The majority of which are photographs. Most of them are lovely with happy and fond memories but being I don't know anyone from her side of the family anymore there are so many people who I have no idea who they are so I'm absolutely exhausted emotionally.
Did every family take that amount of photos?
