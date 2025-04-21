Inherited things from your late parents.

Seano said: Yeah, i've got boxes and boxes of photos.



I've cataloged most of mine on Ancestry so my whole family can view them. I have images of all but one of my great grandparents, 10 of my great, great grandparents and 3 of my great, great, great grandparents. Its interesting because the older generations, their pics- you can tell just getting their pic taken was an event for them, a big deal. They were always dressed up, it was never pics of them just sitting around.



I'd love to solve the mysteries too but there's no one left on my mum's side that I know of to ask. And in terms of getting dressed up for photos my mum and my Grandma were always done up. I don't mean wealthy posh because until my Grandma's second husband who I called my Grandpa because they married before I was born, they didn't have much money at all. But they were very posh. Like even if my mum wasn't going out or expecting anyone to knock at the door she'd still spend 2 hours doing her hair and make up in the morning.How do you go about Ancestry with thousands of photos? I wish my mum/Grandma had them in some sort of order. I'm finding pics of my Grandma as a baby in with pics of me in my teens.