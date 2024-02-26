Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 24,474
- Reaction score
- 20,955
Slide for info & pic
If this is legit, it's a good call by his team.
A good team shouldn't let you go out if you seem noticeably off. I support this
fuck off pussies.Mature decision by the team. Anyone complaining is a dumbass.
Ah yes, 'cause dribbling a ball around is the same as a fist fight in a cage. Delusional.fuck off pussies.
View attachment 1031769
Lol I've competed with broken ribs and torn ligaments and I hurt every day because of it. Fighting fucks you up enough without you speeding up the process. Your team should absolutely make this kind of call if there is a valid issue. I wish my coaches would have stopped me hahafuck off pussies.
View attachment 1031769
Most posters on here can't even touch their toes let alone fight. Just let them be pretend badasses.Ah yes, 'cause dribbling a ball around is the same as a fist fight in a cage. Delusional.