Info & photo regarding Paul Rosas Jnr pull-out - from him & his father

Get the fuck outta here.

Cut this dork.

Either he was actually ill or sick which he would have known about way the fuck before 5 minutes before the fight or he pulled out for trivial reasons which is horseshit and not professional.

Dad wants him only to fight at 100%
That is not real life.

Johnny Hendricks fought @ 70%
Usman fought @ 30%

Buck up kiddo.
 
He was having a bout of fibromyalgia, he would have forgotten all about it by the time the fight started.
 
fuck off pussies.

Lol I've competed with broken ribs and torn ligaments and I hurt every day because of it. Fighting fucks you up enough without you speeding up the process. Your team should absolutely make this kind of call if there is a valid issue. I wish my coaches would have stopped me haha
 
