Influencer Vitaly to spend at least 2 years in Philippines prison

Nuisance content creator Vitaly went to the Philippines to annoy people while being filmed

he's basically just like Johnny Somali with his content

He got arrested and now they're making an example out of him. This isn't Korea. Philippines is a 3rd world country and has some of the worst prisons in the world

Even after the arrest, he was still trying to annoy everyone and he thought they'd just deport him

But they're not fucking around over there

 
An influencer was tossed in prison? In the Philippines?

the-bernie-mac-show-praise-god.gif
 
