Influencer Vitaly to spend at least 2 years in Philippines prison

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,931
- Reaction score
- 2,545
Nuisance content creator Vitaly went to the Philippines to annoy people while being filmed
he's basically just like Johnny Somali with his content
He got arrested and now they're making an example out of him. This isn't Korea. Philippines is a 3rd world country and has some of the worst prisons in the world
Even after the arrest, he was still trying to annoy everyone and he thought they'd just deport him
But they're not fucking around over there
he's basically just like Johnny Somali with his content
He got arrested and now they're making an example out of him. This isn't Korea. Philippines is a 3rd world country and has some of the worst prisons in the world
Even after the arrest, he was still trying to annoy everyone and he thought they'd just deport him
But they're not fucking around over there