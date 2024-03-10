Inevitable Merab wrestlef**k win incoming

Pharenheit
I mean any chance this doesn’t happen versus O’Malley?
@Substance Abuse lolololol. I would laugh if Suga does this. Very smart planIf i was him i would have called out Cory instead.
Force Merab to fight Umar to try to knock one of them off.
I thought Merab would kill him before tonight.
Now I feel like it's 50/50. Merab has got slightly wobbled by two people with worse striking.
I can see Merab wrestling him and making him look like an amateur. I can also see O'Malley finding his chin from a distance and ending the fight.
I don't think we will get a great fight as I think it ends up being one sided, I just don't know which side.
Give me that fight it's a good fight and one I think but would be a Merab easy win before but I've switched my mind.
AgreeI think Merab is susceptible to angles and timing. I favor Sean over him in the first seven or so minutes. After that, it's dump your head onto the canvas time and top control. Merab has a tendency to wing hooks and get caught with counter lefts. It's happened numerous times now.
Imagine it was Sean catching him instead of trex arm Moraes