Inevitable Merab wrestlef**k win incoming

If i was him i would have called out Cory instead.
Force Merab to fight Umar to try to knock one of them off.
 
I thought Merab would kill him before tonight.

Now I feel like it's 50/50. Merab has got slightly wobbled by two people with worse striking.

I can see Merab wrestling him and making him look like an amateur. I can also see O'Malley finding his chin from a distance and ending the fight.

I don't think we will get a great fight as I think it ends up being one sided, I just don't know which side.

Give me that fight it's a good fight and one I thought would be a Merab easy win before but I've switched my mind.
 
I think Merab is susceptible to angles and timing. I favor Sean over him in the first seven or so minutes. After that, it's dump your head onto the canvas time and top control. Merab has a tendency to wing hooks and get caught with counter lefts. It's happened numerous times now.
 
Merab's control sucks. He doesn't have the ability to keep the fight grounded for long. I don't think it is an easy fight for both guys. Merab has to try to wear O'Malley down and I think he will get clipped at least once in 30 minutes.
 
Made big money on O'malley against Aljo and would do the same with this potential fight if Merab is somehow closed in odds.

Basically Merab would have to be perfect for 25 mins and O'malley just needs one.. Merabs ultra aggressive style will also work against him because O'malley loves when his opponents come after him.
 
nobody cares bro
merab aint in the title picture
its suga vs ilia next
 
Merab was getting caught by trex arm Cejudo and will take a nap against Sean unless he snatches a tight sub in the first.
Gets slept, tests for EPO, goes onto PFL so we don't have to watch him spam takedowns anymore.
It came to me in a dream.
 
I think Merab is susceptible to angles and timing. I favor Sean over him in the first seven or so minutes. After that, it's dump your head onto the canvas time and top control. Merab has a tendency to wing hooks and get caught with counter lefts. It's happened numerous times now.
Imagine it was Sean catching him instead of trex arm Moraes
 
