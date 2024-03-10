Inevitable Merab wrestlef**k win incoming

I thought Merab would kill him before tonight.



Now I feel like it's 50/50. Merab has got slightly wobbled by two people with worse striking.



I can see Merab wrestling him and making him look like an amateur. I can also see O'Malley finding his chin from a distance and ending the fight.



I don't think we will get a great fight as I think it ends up being one sided, I just don't know which side.



Give me that fight it's a good fight and one I think but would be a Merab easy win before but I've switched my mind.