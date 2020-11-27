Wealth inequality is measured in relation to the wealth others have. But we need to consider that because technology and knowledge have allowed us to raise absolute wealth and living standards across the board, the poor in western countries actually have quite a lot. They don't worry about food and shelter, they have appliances, electronics, good looking clothes, access to various services, and so on. They're struggling to pay the bills, but it's a struggle to maintain a lifestyle that's extremely lavish by historical standards. When people were poor in the past, they were legitimately at risk of death. I don't get the impression that poor people now would be willing to use violence to force a revolution. They have what they need and as you said they have a lot of distractions available.