Opinion Inequality Study - Revolution in Store for US?

https://www.inverse.com/article/38457-inequality-study-nature-revolution

Basically, wealth inequality is growing and is the driver of societal destabilization and revolution, and wealth inequality in the US is very, very, high. The author of the article asserts that that people aren't good at stopping the inequality through peaceful means, usually bringing about violence. This reminds me of what I've read about FDR telling corporations when pushing The New Deal - either capitulate to the lower classes or they'll come for you. I tend to think the reason that the boat hasn't rocked more in the US is because of modern comforts and distractions, plus just enough comfort for enough people to allow for a large amount of passivity, relatively speaking.

Anywho, here's the article. Thought it might make for some decent discussion.


There’s a common thread tying together the most disruptive revolutions of human history, and it has some scientists worried about the United States. In those revolutions, conflict largely boiled down to pervasive economic inequality. On Wednesday, a study in Nature, showing how and when those first divisions between rich and poor began, suggests not only that history has always repeated itself but also that it’s bound to do so again — and perhaps sooner than we think.
In the largest study of its kind, a team of scientists from Washington State University and 13 other institutions examined the factors leading to economic inequality throughout all of human history and noticed some worrying trends. Using a well-established score of inequality called the Gini coefficient, which gives perfect, egalitarian societies a score of 0 and high-inequality societies a 1, they showed that civilization tends to move toward inequality as some people gain the means to make others relatively poor — and employ it. Coupled with what researchers already know about inequality leading to social instability, the study does not bode well for the state of the world today.

“We could be concerned in the United States, that if Ginis get too high, we could be inviting revolution, or we could be inviting state collapse. There’s only a few things that are going to decrease our Ginis dramatically,” said Tim Kohler, Ph.D., the study’s lead author and a professor of archaeology and evolutionary anthropology in a statement.

Currently, the United States Gini score is around .81, one of the highest in the world, according to the 2016 Allianz Global Wealth Report.

Kohler and his team had their work cut out for them, as studying inequality before the age of global wealth reports is not a straightforward task. It’s one thing to measure modern day economic inequality using measures of individual net worth, but those kind of metrics aren’t available for, say, hunter-gatherers chasing buffalo during the Paleolithic. To surmount this obstacle, the researchers decided to use house size as a catch-all proxy for wealth, then examined the makeup of societies from prehistoric times to modern day using data from 63 archaeological digs.

Overall, they found that human societies started off fairly equal, with the hunter-gatherer societies consistently getting Gini scores around .17. The divide between rich and poor really began once humans started to domesticate plants and animals and switch to farming-based societies. Learning to till the land meant introducing the concept of land ownership, and inevitably, some people ended up as landless peasants. Furthermore, because these societies no longer lived as nomads, it became easier to accumulate wealth (like land) and pass it down from generation to generation.

The Gini scores got higher as farming societies got bigger. The small scale “horticultural” farmers had a median Gini of .27, and larger-scale “agricultural” societies moved up to .35. This pattern continued until, oddly, humans moved into the New World — the Americas. Then, over time, the researchers saw that Gini scores kept rising in Old World Eurasia but actually hit a plateau in the Americas. The researchers think this plateau happened because there were fewer draft animals, like horse and water buffalo, in the New World, making it harder for new agricultural societies to expand and cultivate more land.

a-selection-of-gini-scores-from-the-2016-allianz-global-report-are-shown-in-red-a-score-of-1-is-giv.png


Overall, the highest-ever historical Gini the researchers found was that of the ancient Old World (think Patrician Rome), which got a score of .59. While the degrees of inequality experienced by historical societies are quite high, the researchers note, they’re nowhere near as high as the Gini scores we’re seeing now.

“Even given the possibility that the Ginis constructed here may somewhat underestimate true household wealth disparities, it is safe to say that the degree of wealth inequality experienced by many households today is considerably higher than has been the norm over the last ten millennia,” the researchers write in their paper.

On Monday, a global report from Credit Suisse showed that modern humans are continuing the trends set by our predecessors: Now, the report showed, half of the world’s wealth really does belong to a super-rich one percent, and the gap is only growing. Historically, Kohler says in his statement, there’s only so much inequality a society can sustain before it reaches a tipping point. Among the many known effects of inequality on a society are social unrest, a decrease in health, increased violence, and decreased solidarity. Unfortunately, Kohler points out, humans have never been especially good at decreasing inequality peacefully — historically, the only effective methods for doing so are plague, massive warfare, or revolution.
 
I think these studies are alarming and have some merit. The main criticism I have is that a lot of the wealth, in my understanding, is not material, it's investments, stocks, things that can go up and down in value. Obviously anyone in this 1% would have diversity in their wealth: land, investments, art, commercial realestate, child trafficking, etc. Etc. But I think the biggest driver to amassing the wealth is speculation on the stock market.
 
FDR is more relevant today than ever, but the problem is that people are trying to follow in his footsteps and don’t see what a disaster that was.

We didn’t really recover until a lot of the New Deal policies were repealed and we were leftover with things like insurance being tied to employers.
 
Wealth inequality is measured in relation to the wealth others have. But we need to consider that because technology and knowledge have allowed us to raise absolute wealth and living standards across the board, the poor in western countries actually have quite a lot. They don't worry about food and shelter, they have appliances, electronics, good looking clothes, access to various services, and so on. They're struggling to pay the bills, but it's a struggle to maintain a lifestyle that's extremely lavish by historical standards. When people were poor in the past, they were legitimately at risk of death. I don't get the impression that poor people now would be willing to use violence to force a revolution. They have what they need and as you said they have a lot of distractions available.
 
Yehudim said:
FDR is more relevant today than ever, but the problem is that people are trying to follow in his footsteps and don’t see what a disaster that was.

We didn’t really recover until a lot of the New Deal policies were repealed and we were leftover with things like insurance being tied to employers.
What recovery? Wealth inequality has been growing as those policies have been repealed. This is backed by empirical data.

nostradumbass said:
shop at small businesses
I do whenever I can
 
Renard said:
Wealth inequality is measured in relation to the wealth others have. But we need to consider that because technology and knowledge have allowed us to raise absolute wealth and living standards across the board, the poor in western countries actually have quite a lot. They don't worry about food and shelter, they have appliances, electronics, good looking clothes, access to various services, and so on. They're struggling to pay the bills, but it's a struggle to maintain a lifestyle that's extremely lavish by historical standards. When people were poor in the past, they were legitimately at risk of death. I don't get the impression that poor people now would be willing to use violence to force a revolution. They have what they need and as you said they have a lot of distractions available.
The so called poor in the west don't know wtf poor really is.

They are in the top 20% world wide.
 
nostradumbass said:
Instead of bitching that corporations make too much money, you could, ya know, stop giving them your money and shop at small businesses instead of burning them down.
Yeah, trillion dollar tax cuts for billionaires and huge deregulation for the corporate class and Wall Street are nothing.

It's CHAZ!!!!!!! That's why drastic inequality is happening!! Have you seen that city block in Portland a few months ago?!?!?!
 
deviake said:
What recovery? Wealth inequality has been growing as those policies have been repealed. This is backed by empirical data.


I do whenever I can
Uhh, the economic recovery of the 40s and 50s? Just because wealth inequality got worse doesn’t mean the economy and peoples lives didn’t get better.
 
Yehudim said:
Uhh, the economic recovery of the 40s and 50s? Just because wealth inequality got worse doesn’t mean the economy and peoples lives didn’t get better.
To my knowledge a lotta the stuff implemented in The New Deal wasn't repealed until later than the 40s and 50s. There's a lotta moving parts here in general though.

A lot of people's lives haven't gotten better (outside of technological improvements but I think that's irrelevant to the discussion), in fact if I recall correctly life expectancy is decreasing
 
hillelslovak87 said:
Yeah, trillion dollar tax cuts for billionaires and huge deregulation for the corporate class and Wall Street are nothing.

It's CHAZ!!!!!!! That's why drastic inequality is happening!! Have you seen that city block in Portland a few months ago?!?!?!
That and the whole "don't give money to corporations" is simply unrealistic for a lot of people. It's an overly simplistic take. It's akin to saying "don't like your job, quit".
 
hillelslovak87 said:
Yeah, trillion dollar tax cuts for billionaires and huge deregulation for the corporate class and Wall Street are nothing.

It's CHAZ!!!!!!! That's why drastic inequality is happening!! Have you seen that city block in Portland a few months ago?!?!?!
How do you cut a billionaire's taxes by trillions of dollars?

You're right though, "income inequality" just started in 2017 after that damn orange menace took office.
 
nostradumbass said:
How do you cut a billionaire's taxes by trillions of dollars?

You're right though, "income inequality" just started in 2017 after that damn orange menace took office.
"How do you cut a billionaire's taxes by trillions of dollars? "

Guess you missed Trump telling his corporate backers in 2017 that he'd lower their taxes, then you apparently missed that gigantic tax cut that led to massive stock buybacks and none of the laughable levels of growth Trump claimed, during a surging market.

Then his laughable, little to no restriction bailouts for Covid that allowed amalgamation of capital with no jack shit from the admin in terms of oversight.

But yeah, shitty financial policies did exist before Trump. Like Reagan's financial policies that took America from creditor to debtor nation within one term, then W Bush' tax cuts and devastating financial policies that gave us the great recession......

But it's that fucking block in Seattle!! That's where this inequality is coming from!!!
 
hillelslovak87 said:
"How do you cut a billionaire's taxes by trillions of dollars? "

Guess you missed Trump telling his corporate backers in 2017 that he'd lower their taxes, then you apparently missed that gigantic tax cut that led to massive stock buybacks and none of the laughable levels of growth Trump claimed, during a surging market.

Then his laughable, little to no restriction bailouts for Covid that allowed amalgamation of capital with no jack shit from the admin in terms of oversight.

But yeah, shitty financial policies did exist before Trump. Like Reagan's financial policies that took America from creditor to debtor nation within one term, then W Bush' tax cuts and devastating financial policies that gave us the great recession......

But it's that fucking block in Seattle!! That's where this inequality is coming from!!!
The recession is from easing lending regulations during Clinton's Presidency.
 
Legicato said:
So the lazy and ignorant are gonna lead the revolution.

Nothing can be done to make the dumb lazy and cowardly be successful.
They won't do anything. The DNC bought them all PS5's. They aren't leaving moms basement.
 
