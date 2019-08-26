trident said: Want and capable of are two different concepts Click to expand...

Ruprecht said: It's an interesting conflict. Of course Jakarta can't sustain more growth, with it's over reliance on the aquifer and the spreading urbanisation preventing it from being replenished. They are still prediciting a population of 35.6 million for greater Jakarta by 2030 (it's over 30 now).

However the policies of decentralisation (which have been in place for the last couple of decades) have largely failed to date due to the increases in corruption from decentralised regional authorities. I'm not sure how exactly they could remain competitive while trying to decentralise both the political hub and the economy.

Not to mention the squeeze from the rising ocean. Click to expand...

That's very true. This capital probably falls in the same category. And I'm pretty skeptical of the price tag, even accounting for cheaper labor and materials in Indonesia.Has decentralization failed though?Indonesia falls into the same category as me as India: borderline ungovernable for various reasons/a country that probably shouldn't be a country. At this point, I'd call still being one country, let alone a legit democracy that isn't suffering as much of a slide back as India or th Philippines huge win. Toss in the steady growth without hitting only some of the road bumps, not all, that come with political/economic development and separatist civil wars being kept sort of under control and I'd say Indonesia falls firmly in the success column so far.