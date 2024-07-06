Indigenous power is underrated?

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,026
- Reaction score
- 2,855
Everybody always talk about the blacks or the whites (aka Nigerian nightmare power, aka lefendary Polish power) but what about the indigenous power ?
There are plenty of indigenous decendents with crazy power, it seems to be a common thing but nobody talks about it.
Biggest example? You already know, powerhouse Alex Pereira
You have more examples like powerhouse Jessica Andrade in the female divisions
And there are plenty of other examples lile Cain Velasquez, Jorge Masvidal, etc etc
There are plenty of indigenous decendents with crazy power, it seems to be a common thing but nobody talks about it.
Biggest example? You already know, powerhouse Alex Pereira
You have more examples like powerhouse Jessica Andrade in the female divisions
And there are plenty of other examples lile Cain Velasquez, Jorge Masvidal, etc etc