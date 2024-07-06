  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Indigenous power is underrated?

Everybody always talk about the blacks or the whites (aka Nigerian nightmare power, aka lefendary Polish power) but what about the indigenous power ?

There are plenty of indigenous decendents with crazy power, it seems to be a common thing but nobody talks about it.

Biggest example? You already know, powerhouse Alex Pereira

e04365fc9fd8a930139b9b64a53ae203.jpg


You have more examples like powerhouse Jessica Andrade in the female divisions

080523-Jessica-Andrade-walkout-HERO-GettyImages-1488055171.jpg


And there are plenty of other examples lile Cain Velasquez, Jorge Masvidal, etc etc
 
I don t think Masvidal counts as indigenous at all. He looks mostly southern euro. I also suspect that Pereira is much less native than what people think.
 
Indigenous to what area?
 
This thread is going to get into weird territory but I hear from aussie friends that the abos have an incredible chin. Don't think we'll ever see any in the UFC, though.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I don t think Masvidal counts as indigenous at all. He looks mostly southern euro. I also suspect that Pereira is much less native than what people think.
Masividal is a Spaniard.

As for Pereira he probably has roughly a fourth indigenous ancestry at most. Otherwise of Portuguese descent (which is not saying alot on it's own because Portuguese people themselves descend from a few different groups, a mixture of Celts and Germanics with paleo Iberian and neolithic farmer groups, not to mention Moorish admixture)
 
Also why are we making things like punching power racial? Everyone knows their are tanks and twinks of every race.
 
