Opinion Indians keep flooding Canada

In before I get called a racist white trash hillbilly by you idiots, I'm indian ethnicity born in canada.

Thanks to Trudeau allower a huge surge immigrants after covid, a good chunk of them being Indians. Canada has pretty much become a little india and let me tell you...indian immigrants are the worst

They abused the PR system by going to the fake scam colleges that print diplomas and got Permanent residency, came in on fake documents, overstay their visas and refuse to leave the country when it expires and don't assimilate, they are claiming fake asylum status when they aren't refugees and that wastes more canadian taxpayer dollars, and they aren't doctors or scientists, there low skill. Just working at Tim Hortons ( walk into any tim hortons in canada and you will see)

Never SEEN any indian doctors or nurses, the foreign doctors and nurses in canada are Arabic, Chinese, African, etc. They are the worst ones at assimilating, don't care about learning English.

They came in huge numbers and most of the biggest cities in canada looks like Mumbai. Toronto, Niagara falls, Brampton, Surrey etc.

Deportation process is a joke in this country, there's no ICE in canada hunting down Visa overstayers, they just send a letter in the mail telling them to leave the country and that's it. The customs and border agency called CBSA is really understaffed and the recruiting process takes 2-3 years to join (I was an applicant for them).


Thank you to the liberal voters. Elbows up
 
Neph said:
In Australia the people that hate the Indians the most are the Indians
This is true enough, and extends to Indians from India, I've worked with a remote team from there and they all hate each other too ha ha

I must say racism towards Indians seems fairly normalised in Australia, you often get comments like "you know what Indians are like etc", don't know of any other racial group that cops this so openly.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
This is true enough, and extends to Indians from India, I've worked with a remote team from there and they all hate each other too ha ha

I must say racism towards Indians seems fairly normalised in Australia, you often get comments like "you know what Indians are like etc", don't know of any other racial group that cops this so openly.
We’re low key and sometimes not low key racist to everyone
 
I have an Indian doctor. They're actually one of better groups who can assimilate to the culture. I really don't have much of a problem with them as a people and culture coming over, as they're pretty harmless unless they got beef with other Indians. The problem is the numbers. It's just not sustainable, which is why even Trudeau had to scale it back a bit.
 
There seem to be a lot of in tech in BC

Have you thought about going back to wherever you came from?
 
My boss is Indian and I think she’s fantastic. Indians seem to integrate pretty well IMO, much better than some other cultures. Hence, my comment that the people who hate the Indians the most are the Indians!
 
Indian Doctors can stay. We don't need any more Indian security guards or Indian ubers
 
Yeah, Canada’s pretty cucked.

Even Keir Starmer is attempting to use Canada’s recent double down on cuck to re-brand himself as based to move the UK out of the global cuck chair.

Won’t work since they’re so far gone, but the message is clear
 
Some of the worst fuckin' drivers I've ever seen. Somebody doing 30 under in the fast lane?

You know.
 
Pierce 34 said:
Other immigrants are anti immigration, they escaped their shit hole countries only for liberals to bring them in
Climb up the ladder, then pull it up behind you.

They must be the only deserving people in a country of 1.5 billion people I guess.
 
Osculater said:
Because they are from different castes LOL
That, but there is also lots of self-hatred in India too. They're all using Fair And Lovely to lighten their skin. They won't even use Indians to model the products. Just get some Ukrainian chick and dress her up as an Indian.
 
Also the US has a cap on immigration by country. Unlike canada where we dont. So most of our immigration is from one place instead of having people all over the world but the biggest problem is the volume of immigrants
 
I like the caste system. It really captures the reality of actual racism.
 
