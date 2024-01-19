Xbox Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Stupid title aside, I'm interested to see how this turns out. I love OT Indy. The only unfortunate thing I see so far is this game is gonna be an Xbox exclusive. If it doesn't come to Playstation then it looks like I'll be watching the gameplay on youtube.

But I'm happy to see another big time movie get a game (Jurassic Park, now this). And even better they made Indy look and sound like Harrison Ford. I hope it's good.
 
I'll keep an eye or two on it, looks promising
 
Looks pretty sweet, though I wish it was all in 3rd person, or gave you the option to be in either.

Troy Baker is voicing Indy, he sounds really good from what I saw/heard.

I love this franchise, so I'm glad it's getting a new life after the terrible Disney film.
 
Not sure about 1st person, however machinegames did a great job with the Wolfenstein reboots, best fps campaigns in recent years imo.

So benefit of the doubt and all at that.
 
I'm cautious. The FPS is a little perplexing for an action adventure game. Indy does keep that thing on him but he's not a run and gun type hero. The whip into punch move was already getting repetitive in a 3 minute trailer. The story, voice acting and atmosphere all looked on point though so that may be able to make up for it
 
This looks great, reminds me of the latest Tomb Raider trilogy, which were all awesome
 
Looks fun and I'll play it but I bet it will bomb. I just don't think millennials/zoomers care whatsoever about Indiana Jones. Only people 40+ are likely going to be interested.

It looks way better than Uncharted/Tomb Raider to me and looks like a proper Indiana Jones story.

Edit: Welp...just saw this:


GEOMUpmWUAAf4Gk
 
Said person has been with the company the better part of the decade. Is there some of their work you take issue with, or we're just looking for silly reason's to get upset already?
 
Can’t help but think the decision to go first person was based on avoiding comparisons to Unchartered.
 
Why does this bother you? Trailer looked faithful to the original movies. No need for concern imo
 
Giving me Chronicles Of Riddick game vibes and that's a great thing. That was an underrated game
 
Strange decision to make it 1st person. When you have such a beloved character why hide him off screen?
 
First person adventure game? Not sure I've seen one of those before, I'm intrigued.
 
Let's hope by "modern audiences" this guy means the younger generation not overly familiar with Indy.

If he's referencing the tiny to nonexistent modern audience that Disney and so many others ruined their companies for then... We all know how that will play out.

I don't care who fucks who, or what people believe in, just make good content please. Hopefully this game is as good as it looks. Regardless, no preorders folks.

btw, I wonder if they'd allow a conservative developer to wear a MAGA hat in one of these promos lol. They really shouldn't, as I don't get why any company would want their employees sporting anything political in one of these things. They probably lost a few sales already from this guy alone.
 
Probably more of this:

NW4zitJ.jpg

These people are obsessed with Nazis so I'm sure it's just going to be a punch-Nazifest with cringey dialogue sprinkled in. I still I have hope for it though.
 
Looks cool, but unless it's on playstation I'm out.
 
