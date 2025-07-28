  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Indian police arrest man accused of running fake embassy

Suspect allegedly claimed to be adviser or ambassador for entities including ‘Seborga’ or ‘Westarctica’

Indian police have arrested a man accused of running a bogus embassy from a rented residential building near Delhi and recovered cars with fake diplomatic plates.

The suspect impersonated an ambassador and allegedly duped people for money by promising overseas employment, said the senior police officer Sushil Ghule of Uttar Pradesh state’s special taskforce in northern India.


According to police, Harshvardhan Jain, 47, claimed to have acted as an adviser or ambassador to entities such as “Seborga” or “Westarctica”.

Police recovered multiple doctored photographs showing Jain with world leaders, and fake seals of India’s foreign ministry and nearly three dozen countries, Ghule said.

Jain was also suspected of money laundering through shell companies abroad, Ghule said. He also faces charges of forgery, impersonation and possessing fake documents.
Police recovered four cars bearing fake diplomatic plates and nearly 4.5m Indian rupees (£38,000) and other foreign currencies in cash from Jain’s rented premises near the capital, which were adorned with international flags of several nations.

Jain or his lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jul/23/india-police-fake-embassy-arrest
 
Impressive scam at least, putting in work instead of just conning grandmas for gift cards
 
A scam, in India?

Well now I've seen everything
 
