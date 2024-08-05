Movies Indian movies never have a KGB or a CIA bad guy

Because spies engaged in international espionage are low key and rarely break out into spontaneous public dancing
 
Zer said:
Because spies engaged in international espionage are low key and rarely break out into spontaneous public dancing
Click to expand...
Baddies rarely dance i can think pf like 2 on the top of my head.
 
Zer said:
Because spies engaged in international espionage are low key and rarely break out into spontaneous public dancing
Click to expand...
Maybe if they did, they would lose all the negative energy that turned them into baddies in the first place?

We need to fund some kind of study on the correlation between spontaneous public dancing and villainy.
 
Maybe politics? India has tended to be fairly neutral since independence so ye old Cold War enemy from the other side is not so obvious?
 
KGB hasn't existed since the 90s?

I thought the villains of those Indian movies are all Pakistanis? I guess they can do Chinese villain but it's easier to get an Indian fellow to play a Pakistani. They can't do that for a Chinese person.
 
Ok I take back what I said. Indians do portray East Asians. Hory fuck.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,427
Messages
55,980,366
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top