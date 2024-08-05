Nizam al-Mulk
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2024
- Messages
- 327
- Reaction score
- 115
Why is that? Those re easy go to iconic baddies.
Baddies rarely dance i can think pf like 2 on the top of my head.Because spies engaged in international espionage are low key and rarely break out into spontaneous public dancing
The KGB and CIA hire mostly men so no bobs and vageneWhy is that? Those re easy go to iconic baddies.
Maybe if they did, they would lose all the negative energy that turned them into baddies in the first place?Because spies engaged in international espionage are low key and rarely break out into spontaneous public dancing