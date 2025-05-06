Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,004
- Reaction score
- 3,595
The UK Government has announced a new trade deal with India which will see Indian migrants pay zero national insurance in the UK for their first three years. This comes at the same time as UK citizens face the highest tax rates in 80 years.
'Two-tier taxes!' Starmer gives Indian migrants tax break while Britons crippled by record levies
Check out all today’s political coverage from GB News below
www.gbnews.com