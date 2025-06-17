Nature & Animals Indian billionaire dies after swallowing bee at Polo match

sunjay-kapur-scaled.jpg


Sunjay Kapur, 53, a well-known Indian billionaire and chairman of global car parts giant Sona Comstar, collapsed while playing polo in England on Thursday.

While playing polo, it is understood the bee stung Kapur in his mouth, potentially triggering anaphylactic shock that caused his heart to stop.


A sting to the throat or airway can cause swelling, airway blockage, a sudden drop in blood pressure, and cardiac arrest.
The exact cause of death is still being investigated, but early reports suggest it may have triggered a massive allergic reaction, leading to his sudden collapse.

More: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-williams-billionaire-pal-dies-35386133
 
That is some shit.
 
 
