International India says Trump had nothing to do with restoring peace

Black Belt
May 15, 2022
6,167
5,843
just ... wow ...

India pushes back on Trump claiming credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

The president boasted about the strategy he claimed to use with India and Pakistan. India effectively said he had no idea what he was talking about.
The Indian government on Tuesday disputed President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S.-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan came about in part because he had offered possible trade concessions. Addressing a weekly news conference, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, said top leaders in New Delhi and Washington were in touch last week following the Indian military’s intense standoff with Pakistan, but that there was no conversation on trade.
“The issue of trade didn’t come up in any of these discussions,” Jaiswal said, referring to the conversations with Trump administration officials.

It serves as a timely reminder: Trump sometimes takes credit for accomplishments that don’t exist, and he sometimes takes credit for accomplishments for which he’s not actually responsible

Finally, India makes it official: Trump didn't broker India-Pakistan ceasefire | India News - The Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reiterated its rejection of US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate in the dispute with Pakistan over J&K, and said I.
That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the ou ..

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
 
Hmmm I think they should fight about it

 
Must have been a good guess on Trump's part if he wasn't involved then as he was the one that first announced the ceasefire.
 
these idiots are a bunch of schizos. you can't take anyone in the two countries seriously. they will sign a ceasefire and make solemn vows of peace and immediately go back to shooting each other like that ceasefire agreement was signed by completely different countries.

They're literally the type that if you were to ask them how they would feel if they didn't eat breakfast they'd be like what do you mean, i ate breakfast.
 
