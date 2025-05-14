PBAC
just ... wow ...
It serves as a timely reminder: Trump sometimes takes credit for accomplishments that don’t exist, and he sometimes takes credit for accomplishments for which he’s not actually responsible
India pushes back on Trump claiming credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire
The president boasted about the strategy he claimed to use with India and Pakistan. India effectively said he had no idea what he was talking about.
www.msnbc.com
“The issue of trade didn’t come up in any of these discussions,” Jaiswal said, referring to the conversations with Trump administration officials.The Indian government on Tuesday disputed President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S.-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan came about in part because he had offered possible trade concessions. Addressing a weekly news conference, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, said top leaders in New Delhi and Washington were in touch last week following the Indian military’s intense standoff with Pakistan, but that there was no conversation on trade.
Finally, India makes it official: Trump didn't broker India-Pakistan ceasefire | India News - The Times of India
India News: NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reiterated its rejection of US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate in the dispute with Pakistan over J&K, and said I.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
